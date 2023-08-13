Ghost Season 5 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Updates, and Everything You Need to Know

A typical Ghost drama series or movie includes a diverse range of horror, thriller, and hearth-throbbing mystery drama that leaves the audience speechless through its cinematics and direction.

Still, when it comes to ‘Ghosts,’ a British sitcom drama series, it has included a situational comedy-drama series. As of now, it runs successfully for four seasons. Will there be a fifth season of the Ghost Series? Read this article till the end for all the updates about Ghost Season 5.



But before moving ahead, let’s look at the show’s popularity. Ghosts Seasons runs for four seasons and has also received 8.3/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which is more than enough for a show to be renewed for the next installment.

In this article, we have added all the latest updates that you need to know about Ghost Season 5. Here you will get the release date, a list of cast members, and trailer updates for Ghost Season 5.

Ghost Season 5 Release Date

Currently, the Ghosts series runs for four seasons from 2019 to 2023, and within the release of a few seasons, it became fans’ favorite. Nowadays, fans wonder whether the show creators will drop another season of the Ghost Series.

So the answer is YES! Fortunately, the show creators and cast members have already revealed that the Ghosts series will be released for the fifth and final season. However, the official release date and other related information are yet to be announced. But still, it is expected that Ghosts Season 5 will be released by the end of 2023.

Ghost Season 5 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Ghosts is a British drama series developed around a well-written sitcom drama genre. The first season of Ghost Series premiered with six episodes on April 15, 2019.



And it’s been five years, and the creators have successfully maintained the number of seasons for the Ghosts series, and we are now about to get the fifth and final block of the show.

The plot of the Ghost series revolves around a young woman, Alison Cooper (Charlotte Ritchie), who gets a mansion as a part of the inheritance from Heather Button.

But later, something strange happened, leading her to unlock some supernatural powers in a way that she started seeing, hearing, and communicating with the Ghosts.

Here, Alison Cooper (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike Cooper (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) are only two living characters; the rest are Ghosts. However, several characters return to the screen as and when the story demands.

In addition to that, several ghosts characters like Kitty (Lolly Adefope), Thomas Throne (Mathew Baynton), and Lady Stephanie Button, a.k.a. Fanny (Martha How-Douglas), etc. played significant roles in building such a fantastic comedy Ghosts series.

Ghost Season 5 Cast Members List

As the creators and producers have selected some of the most versatile actors and actresses for the Ghost Seasons 1 to 4, millions of fans wonder who will return for the fifth and final season. So here we have highlighted a complete list of cast members who may return for the fifth installment.

Charlotte Ritchie as Alison Cooper

Kiell Smith-Bynoe as Mike Cooper

Lolly Adefope as Kitty

Mathew Baynton as Thomas Thorne

Simon Farnaby as Julian Fawcett MP

Martha Howe-Douglas as Lady Stephanie Button (Fanny)

Jim Howick as Patrick Butcher (Pat)

Laurence Rickard as Rogh (Robin)

Rickard also appears as the head of Sir Humphrey Bone

Ben Willbond as the Captain

Katy Wix as Mary

Anya McKenna-Bruce as Jemima

Geoff McGivern as Barclay Beg-Chetwynde

Nathan Bryon as Obi

Jessica Knappett as Lucy

Bridget Christie as Annie

Sophie Thompson as Bunny Beg-Chetwynde

Rosie Cavaliero as Fiona Legge

Ania Marson as Lady Heather Button

Jackie Clune as Gwen

Holli Dempsey as Isabelle Higham

Liran Nathan as Officer’s Friend

Bronwyn James as Sam

Leon Herbert as Errol Cooper

Lorna Gayle as Betty Cooper

Timmika Ramsay as Leila

Samantha Pearl as Angela

Sujaya Dasgupta as Zara

Chloé Delanney as Sophie

Jennifer Saunders as Lavinia

Christopher Villiers as Simeon

Richard Glover as Maddocks

Peter Sandys-Clarke as Havers

Isabella Laughland as Clare

Besides, the cast mentioned above, we can expect some new cast members will also join the show as supporting characters.

GhostSeason 5 Episode Title List

As discussed above, the creators have only finalized the renewal of the Ghost Series for a fifth and final season. But the official release date and episode details are yet to be available.

Ghost Season 4 Episode 01 – Happy Holiday

Ghost Season 4 Episode 02 – Speaks as ye Choose

Ghost Season 4 Episode 03 – The Hardest Word

Ghost Season 4 Episode 04 – Gone Gone

Ghost Season 4 Episode 05 – Poached Guests

Ghost Season 4 Episode 06 – Not Again

Ghost Season 4 Episode 07 – It’s Behind You

Where to Watch Ghost Season 5?

Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, and Mathew Baynton are the cast of BBC One’s 2019 released Ghost drama series. The show runs for four seasons, and fans await the fifth season.

However, if you are new to the show and wondering where to watch the fifth season of the Ghost series, head to the BBC One networks and binge-watch all the episodes of Ghost seasons 1 to 4. And luckily, the show makers have confirmed that Ghost Season 5 will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Ghost Season 5?

As of now, the showrunners have yet to reveal the official release date for Ghost Season 5. And apart from that, the number of episodes depends on the storyline length and the genre of the drama concept.



But still, if we look at the earlier releases, we can observe that seven episodes were released in the earlier seasons of Ghost Sereis. Moreover, if the showrunners follow the same pattern, we will see seven episodes in the upcoming seasons of the Ghost Series.

Ghost Season 5 Makers Team

We can not end this article without mentioning the due credits of the crew members of the Ghost series. The show has a great team of creators, including Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnab, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha How0Douglas.

The creators have also served as the writer and executive producers for the Ghosts drama series. Not only that, but fans have also appreciated the direction of Ghost Season, and for that, Tom Kingsley, Simon Hynd, Pat Tookey-Dickinson, and Nick Collett worked as the directors of the Ghost series.

Ghost Season 5 Trailer Updates

When a show receives a positive response for its release, and fans demand the forthcoming seasons, then a trailer or teaser help the showrunners to bridge the gap between fans’ expectation for the show and actual visuals of the upcoming season. And for that instance, fans are waiting for the official trailer of Ghost Season 5.

But unfortunately, at the time of writing this article, the show makers have not shared the official release date and trailer for Ghost Season 5. Yet, here we have added an official trailer link for Ghost Season 4. It will help you to get a brief idea about the show and its concept. Moreover, as soon as the makers release the Ghost Season 5 official trailer, we will update it here.

Parting Words

Lastly, we are after this article, and now you have all the information about Ghost Season 5 release date. The show has received great appreciation and positive responses from the audience and reviewers. And luckily, fans don’t need to wait a long year to watch the fifth season of the Ghost series.

Fortunately, BBC networks have already revealed that the show will be released by the fall of 2023. So for now, fans have to wait several months and, till then, enjoy the previous releases of this sitcom drama series.