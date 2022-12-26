Is your girlfriend shy? Here’s What You Need to Do When Dating

For a shy woman, it is a daunting task when you open or start a great conversation with your lover, especially during a date.

Unlike extroverts, an introvert is not a big talker or he might, do not have the social skills to impress someone with his words. Because words are not his favorite communication tool, how do you know what your shy girlfriend wants to do on a date?

Don’t be afraid, as reported by the Times of India, there are interesting ways to understand it better and have fun during a date.

1. Make him feel comfortable

Shy people, especially women, never want to draw undue attention to themselves. So, the first thing she hopes her boyfriend to do during a date is to make him feel comfortable.

And you can start by not asking why he is so silent! Instead, you can let him enjoy the moment of silence and appreciate that he is a thinker rather than a great speaker.

2. Don’t misinterpret silence

Because most shy people tend to be quiet, others often misunderstand their silence as acceptance. This does not mean you disregard his opinion when ordering food. He will really appreciate it if you give him his choice and he will definitely play an active role in making wise decisions together.

3. Don’t try to be too protective

Don’t blame polite behavior as a sign of weakness. As a girlfriend, you should be able to understand your willingness to improve your game and behave like an alpha boy to protect your shy girl.

He may speak slowly and may avoid attention, but these qualities do not make him a weak person. If you try to act like an overly protective girlfriend, that might be a big mistake for her.

4. Maintain conversation

Most shy people don’t like to attract attention. So, it would be nice if you can stay away from excited conversations or refrain from speaking loudly. 5. Don’t be too romantic in public

As mentioned before, shy people don’t like to be the center of attention. Which means, you should not be involved in activities that might attract people’s attention. If your girlfriend is not a big fan of affection in public, you should respect her wishes and refrain from touching her in public.