How to see the best star showers of the year

The space is not empty at all. In fact, the path our planet follows around the sun is full of dust and space stones and other pieces of cosmic debris that our world is constantly colliding with. Humans can see the result of all these little collisions when tiny meteorites turn into shooting stars or larger fireballs in the sky.

But every few months, Earth passes through a particularly dense and well-known space debris zone that gives us various star showers that occur each year. Most of these floating dust mounds remained there after a previous visit by a troop of comets to the Internal Solar System.

For example, the most famous and almost always the most spectacular star shower of the year – Perseids that appear every August- these are actually small pieces of the Swift-Tuttle comet. This comet comes to the Solar System once every 130 years, revolves around the sun – leaving debris in its path – and returns the way it came into outer space. The last time he was here was in the 1990s.

Discover a shooting star

Of course, we all want to know how we can see a star shower in person. This usually involves getting up very early or staying up late and perhaps having to put up with the early morning chill a bit. But beyond that, it is not necessary to have very advanced knowledge of anything.

You can catch up on the nearest star shower by visiting the great calendar of the American Meteor Society and reviewing their weekly meteor forecast.

You can see meteorites from somewhere on Earth every night, but if there isn’t one of the great star showers at its strongest, you may have to be very patient and have some luck to see a shooting star cross the sky.

The peak actvudad of a star shower is what it sounds like: the greatest meteor activity when our planet crosses the densest part of a particular space debris cluster.

For the best chance of seeing a meteorite or two or 10 on a peak night, you’ll need to find a clear, wide view of the sky very late or just before sunrise, with as little light pollution as possible. Lie on your back on a warm blanket, relax and just watch and wait as your eyes adjust to the dark. Give it between one and 20 minutes. An hour is better. It’s that simple.

If you want to dress up, you can try to direct your gaze towards the constellation of the star shower you are looking for. Most star showers get their name from the constellation seen in the section of the sky where they appear. The Draconids, for example, appear from somewhere in the direction of Draco, the dragon, and can come out in different directions from that point, like spokes on a wheel.

You can try to find the right constellation using some star appreciation apps in the iOS store or the Play Store, or take a look at Google Sky.

If you see one or more shooting stars during an hour of observation, you should consider it a success. Discovering more than a handful is a very good night, which is why the most active star showers, like the Perseids, are so publicized and treasured by veterans in the art of sky-watching.

The best star showers of the year

There are over 900 different meteor showers a year, but only a few so strong to offer a good viewing experience. In the northern hemisphere, you usually have a better view because of where meteorites hit Earth. The southern hemisphere does not see the same star showers. These are the great star showers a year in the northern hemisphere and the approximate time to see them:

Quadrantids (December-January)

Lyrids (April)

Eta Aquarids (May)

Delta Aquarids (July)

Perseids (early August)

Orionids (October)

Tauridas (October-November)

Leonicas (November)

Geminids (December)

Úrsidas (December)

From rain to storm

On very rare occasions, the planet passes through a very dense bag of space debris and the result is a spectacular number of fleeting esytrellas, known as a “star storm.”

During some of these storms, lucky observers have reported seeing hundreds or even thousands of meteorites per hour. Perhaps the best known and most famous of these storms is that of the Leonids in November, which typically gives us a star storm every 33 years. (The most recent was in 1999.)

If all this conversation about space trucks, even the smallest ones, crashing into our planet and burning in the atmosphere makes you nervous, the truth is that you should relax.

There are a host of more dangerous things to worry about than a shower of stars, but some studies have suggested that there could be regular-sized asteroids could impact Earth but they remain unseen hidden in clusters of space debris such as those causing the lesser-known star shower Beta Taurids.

Although this should not be a reason to discourage you from seeing these heavenly shows. Astronomers are just as capable of seeing potentially dangerous asteroids and other near-Earth objects now as they always have been (although more monitoring is always needed, as shown by 2013’s unforeseen meteorite impact on Russia).

Of course, if you can’t stay up late for the next star shower or the light and weather are playing tricks on you, there are plenty of stunning images of some of the most beautiful impacts you’ve ever seen.