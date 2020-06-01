How to Make the Weekend Special During Lockdown

Before the COVID-19 pandemic started, you likely had a clear division between work and your weekend. During the week, you might have driven to your office, and on the weekend, you got to stay home. But if you’re working from home now, not having to go anywhere on the weekend may have lost some of its appeal. Luckily, with a bit of creativity, you can still enjoy your break from work.

Play Board Games

Games are the perfect way to pass the time when you’re indoors. They also let you spend quality time with your family members. According to a recent study by Betway, it’s the classics that are taking the search engines by storm, many discovering for the first-time what generations have grown up on. One popular board game right now is Ludo, according to Google Keyword Planner. The game comes from the Indian game Parchisi. It makes sense that in India, searches for it rose over 400 percent from February to March. But this strategy game is fun no matter where you live. It’s a race to move your token from start to finish and get there first. Sorry! is also based on Parchisi. The goal is to move your four pieces across the board and be the first to make it to your home space. It’s for two to four players, and it’s simple enough that kids can play it too.

Make Plans

Before Friday comes along, decide before what you want to get done. Take notes when you have good ideas. Of course, you should still be spontaneous, but knowing what you want to get out of your weekend will help you avoid it not meeting your expectations. When you don’t have any plans, you’ll likely end up not doing anything. Don’t be afraid to put things off, even if they need to be done. Some things can be done at any time and not exclusively when you’re off work. That’s especially true of smaller tasks like cleaning your home. For example, if you spend a bit of time each evening straightening up and cleaning part of your house, you’ll have one less thing to worry about when Friday rolls around.

Make Time for Yourself

While always doing something can be fun, it can also be tiring. Try to set aside time where you can listen to music, take a relaxing bath, or read a book. Using online casinos is one example of how people are spending their weekends. When Monday comes, you’ll be feeling refreshed and ready to take on another week, hopefully with a little extra money in your pocket.

Get Outside

Even if you’re currently living under a stay-at-home order, you can still enjoy some fresh air while social distancing. The weather might not always cooperate, but as long as you’re prepared, you can still enjoy some fresh air and exercise. Go for a run, bike ride, or walk. Even spending half an hour outside can leave you full of energy and refreshed. If you have your own outdoor space, like a balcony or yard, that’s even better. Look for home workout videos and go outside to do them. Set up an umbrella on your patio or go outside in the evening or early morning when it’s cooler.