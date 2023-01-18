House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Trailer, Storyline – Everything You Need to Know

As of now, Game of Thrones fans knows that the prequel series House of the Dragon is currently running. But as the series is on its finale, everyone is excited about the House of the Dragon Season 2. Let’s get to know more details about the second season of the series.

The makers of the show House of the Dragon have renewed the series for the second season and with such huge news, fans can’t keep calm!

There are millions of Game of Thrones fans who have fallen in love with the prequel series House of the Dragon. Now, everyone is excited about the second season of the series.

House of the Dragon Showrunner, Ryan Condal, has extended his overall deal with HBO and has been named sole Showrunner for Season 2. #HouseOfTheDragon Via: @DEADLINE pic.twitter.com/IkFBOtmUSP — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 9, 2022

House of the Dragon Season 1 has received 8.6/10 IMDB ratings. And it is also one of the most-watched series, being the prequel to the legendary series Game of Thrones.

Is House of the Dragon Season 2 Confirmed or Canceled?

As the finale of the first season is near, the makers of the show have finally renewed the House of the Dragon for its second season. Soon, they will start filming for the House of the Dragon Season 2.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date

Currently, we are all aware of the presently running House of the Dragon Season 1 episodes. The most recent episode was Episode 8 released just a day ago. There are two more episodes of the first season, which are yet to be released.

This month marks the end of House of the Dragon with the season finale set for October 23rd. Filming for Season 2 officially begins March 2023 but could potentially begin by the end of this year. We will likely not see Season 2 until 2024.#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/ASwAFF5U33 — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 1, 2022

Soon, they will also be released. It’s just a matter of time and then sadly, the first season will be over.

The House of the Dragon Season 2 will soon start filming at various locations. The filming schedule is expected to run for a few months, hence it will be going on until 2023. After that, the series will undergo various post-production stages.

Today on Take the Black, House of the Dragon season 1 is almost over. What are the prospects for season 2? Also, we review Interview With The Vampire! Join us right here in 30 minutes: https://t.co/YlSk1bRUGx pic.twitter.com/OcT5adueZj — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) October 5, 2022

Such stages include editing, sound mixing, VFX, and more. It will also take a few weeks, at the top. Hence the expected House of the Dragon Season 2 release date would be 2024.

Shockingly, fans will have to wait almost 2 years until the release of the House of the Dragon Season 2 release. But everyone knows, it is going to be absolutely worth it.

HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series has shattered records for the network, but they'll be down a showrunner for the next season.https://t.co/S75uIa7G5N — British GQ (@BritishGQ) October 6, 2022

House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailer Release

For now, there is no official trailer for the second season of the House of the Dragon. Soon, after the finale episode of the first season is released, we might be getting a short teaser or a trailer. But it will take some time for that.

There are two more episodes, that are going to be released in two weeks. Later on, the makers of the show might be releasing new updates regarding the House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer release.

If they do not go on releasing the trailer by then, fans will have to wait for some time. Because the trailer will be otherwise released after the filming has been completed and the editing is also done.

House of The Dragon Season 2 to begin filming in Spain in the spring of 2023 https://t.co/mU53LB3BhL — TV's Other Worlds (@tvsotherworlds) October 2, 2022

To receive all the latest news and updates regarding House of the Dragon Season 2, fans should keep in touch with the official website and their social media platforms.

House of the Dragon Season 1 Cast Members

Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Olivia Cooke (adult) as Lady / Queen Alicent Hightower

Emily Carey (teenager) Alicent Hightower

Emma D’Arcy (adult) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Milly Alcock (teenager) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong

Jefferson Hall as identical twins: Lord Jason Lannister and Ser Tyland Lannister

Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys Velaryon

Tom Glynn-Carney as Prince Aegon Targaryen

Ty Tennant portrays young Aegon Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen

Leo Ashton as young Aemond Targaryen

Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen

Shani Smethurst as young Baela Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell as Lady Rhaena Targaryen

Eva Ossei-Gerning as young Rhaena Targaryen

Gavin Spokes as Lord Lyonel Strong

Phia Saban as Princess Helaena Targaryen

Evie Allen as young Helaena Targaryen

David Horovitch as Grand Maester Mellos

Bill Paterson as Lord Lyman Beesbury

Ryan Corr as Ser Harwin Strong

Steffan Rhodri as Lord Hobert Hightower

Julian Lewis Jones as Lord Boremund Baratheon

John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon

Theo Nate as young Laenor Velaryon

Matthew Carver as child Laenor Velaryon

Elliot Grihault as Prince Lucerys Velaryon

Harvey Sadler as young Lucerys Velaryon

Nanna Blondell as Lady Laena Velaryon

Savannah Steyn as young Laena Velaryon

Nova Foueillis-Mose as child Laena Velaryon

Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon

Elliott Tittensor as Ser Erryk Cargyll

Luke Tittensor as Ser Arryk Cargyll

Anthony Flanagan as Ser Steffon Darklyn

Phil Daniels as Maester Gerardys

Kurt Egyiawan as Maester Orwyle

Paul Kennedy as Lord Jasper Wylde

Roger Evans as Ser Borros Baratheon

Arty Froushan as Ser Qarl Correy

House of the Dragon Season 2 Expected Cast Members

Along with the cast members from the first season, it is rumored that there are going to be some popular actors in the second season. Let’s take a look at the rumored Cast members of House of the Dragon Season 2.

Elizabeth Olsen Denied Rumors About Joining House of the Dragon Season 2https://t.co/761O4YKsjV — Maxblizz.com (@Maxblizz) October 4, 2022

It is rumored that popular actors including Elizabeth Olsen and Henry Cavill might be joining the cast of House of the Dragon for the second season.

Fans must have seen these amazing actors because of their diverse work in many television series/ films. Henry Cavill is quite popular for his role in the Netflix series The Witcher where is plays the titular role.

Elizabeth Olsen further addresses #HouseOfTheDragon rumors where people believed her and Henry Cavill were cast in Season 2. “I’m up to date on ‘House of the Dragon.’ Also, how random. Why him? Why me? … I don’t even know that guy, either!” pic.twitter.com/HwVVs7bxxt — Elizabeth Olsen Central (@EOlsenCentral) October 4, 2022

Coming to Elizabeth Olsen has also been playing one of the most popular and fan-favorite roles of Wanda in Avengers: End Game and many other Marvel movies. She also got her series, Wanda Vision.

It is expected that these stars might be joining the cast of House of the Dragon along with the original characters. Along with that, fans are also excited about seeing the younger as well as older characters of their favorite roles.

When Is House of the Dragon season 2 Releasing? https://t.co/Pko3WjUiLy — Best in Newyork (@best_newyork) October 6, 2022

There’s Princess Rhynerya as well as Alicent Hightower – who have become quite the favorite ones. Not just the actors who played younger roles, but also those who played adult roles, have also been widely appreciated.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Storyline

After we come across the finale episode of the first season, we can speculate about the storyline of the second season. Because whoever lives will be in the race to become King/ Queen.

House of the Dragon season 2: Release date, cast, latest news https://t.co/L6nfBxEKfH — News tech Review (@newstechreview1) October 5, 2022

Moreover, as we are all aware, the show is all about the House Targaryen and their reigns over the seven kingdoms, the second season will also follow the story onwards. So then we will get to know more about who will reign on the Iron Throne.

Where to Watch House of the Dragon Season 2?

HBO is the official partner of the series, and just like Game of Thrones, the second season of House of the Dragon will be streaming online on the official streaming partner HBO.

To get all the latest news and notifications related to House of the Dragon Season 2, keep on checking our website regularly. We will be sharing all the updates related to the upcoming House of the Dragon season 2.