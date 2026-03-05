Facebook Twitter Pinterest Reddit WhatsApp

House of David Season 3 Release Date: Plot Details, Cast Reveals & Big News

House of David is an American religious drama television series. It emphasises action, thriller, and biblical historical drama. Jon Erwin, Alexandra La Roche, and Michael Nankin have directed the series House of David.

The series House of David has not been renewed yet for a third season. The series is set in 1000 BC in Israel and follows the life of David, who is a young shepherd. Let’s move to the plot of the third season of the series House of David.

House of David Season 3 Plot:

In the last episode of the second season of House of David, Saul becomes increasingly suspicious of David. To win Mychal, Ahinoam suggests that David kill 100 Philistines to take down their forge.

On the other side, Achish sees an opportunity, Jonathan confronts his fate, and an event goes horribly wrong. Later, when food supplies are exhausted, a kingdom faces a crisis.

After that, a cherished forecast is about to come true, an engagement party conceals deeper conspiracy theories, and the royal court considers foreign affiliations.

In the end, a fatal clash of power between Israel’s king and an intriguing young fighter is sparked by biblical forecasts, forcing religious leaders and royals to take sides in an intensifying conflict. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect the story of House of David Season 1 to continue in the third season, as the second season left off with a cliffhanger. The third season may include more action and drama. Let’s see what happens next.

The series House of David was executive produced by Jon Erwin, Jonathan Lloyd Walker, Jon Gunn, Trey Callaway, Ryan Swanson, Justin Rosenblatt, Chad Oakes, and Mike Frislev.

We expect the cast of the second season of the series House of David to return in the upcoming season. As we get any updates, we will post them here. Let’s see the cast of the Amazon Prime Video series House of David, Season 3.

House of David Season 3 Cast:

In the series House of David, Michael Iskander played David, Ali Suliman played Saul, Indy Lewis played Mychal, Ethan Kai played Jonathan, Oded Fehr played Abner, Yali Topol Margalith played Mirab, Davood Ghadami played Eliab, Ayelet Zurer played Ahinoam, Aury Alby played Joab, Inbar Saban played Kazia, Stewart Scudamore played Adriel, Louis Ferreira played Jesse, Alexander Uloom played Achish, Stephen Lang played Samuel, and Naby Dakhil played Abinadab.

Also, Reis Daniel played Oaz, Rada Ree played Avva, Aziz Dyab played Nethaeel, Stefanos Vuksanovic played Ozem, Konstantinos Krommidas played Raddai, Paolo Luka Noe played Jordan, Martyn Ford played Goliath, Jeremy Xido played King Agag, Sam Otto played Eshbaal, Ashraf Barhom played Doeg, and Teym Joseph played Reuben.

Let’s talk about the release date of the third season of the series House of David.

House of David Season 3 Release Date:

The official release date for House of David Season 3 has not been announced yet, but we expect it to arrive in early 2027.

The first season of House of David aired on Amazon Prime Video from 27th February 2025 to 3rd April 2025, and the second one from 5th October 2025 to 16th November 2025.

The first season of the series House of David contains eight episodes titled A Shepherd and a King, Deep Calls to Deep, The Anointing, The Song of Moses, The Wolf and the Lion, Giants Awakened, David and Goliath – Part 1, and David and Goliath – Part 2.

The second season includes the duplicate titles: A Tale of Two Swords, A Journey Home, The Middle Path, Road to Atonement, God of Swords, Forged in Fire, A Royal Wedding, and The Truth Revealed

We expect the third season of House of David also to contain eight episodes. The series House of David was produced under The WONDER Project, Nomadic Pictures, Argonauts, Kingdom Story Company, Amazon MGM Studios, and Lionsgate Television. Each episode’s runtime ranges between 51 and 61 minutes.

As we get updates on the release date of House of David Season 3, we will post them here. So, check this website frequently. Let’s watch the trailer of the series House of David, Season 3.

House of David Season 3 Trailer:

The official trailer for House of David Season 3 has not been released yet, but we expect it will be released soon. Till then, let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series House of David.

If we get any updates or news about the third-season trailer for the series House of David, we will mention them here. So, make sure to visit this website regularly. Now, let’s talk about the critical reception of the series House of David.

House of David Critical Reception:

The first and second seasons of the series House of David have received good reviews from critics. Maybe the third season will gain very positive reviews from the audience.

The IMDb rating for the series House of David is 7.4 out of 10, and on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s 71%.

Suppose you become a fan of the Amazon Prime Video series House of David. In that case, there are many similar TV series available, such as The Baxters, The Wheel of Time, Those About to Die, El Cid, The Bondsman, and Jesus of Nazareth.

If we get any other updates about the third season of House of David, we will update here. Make sure you don’t forget to add a bookmark to this website to get the latest news and updates. Stay tuned for the next update.