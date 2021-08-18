Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

The series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is an upcoming television series. It is a South Korean tv series. The series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is full of comedy and romance.

The series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha will soon be available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha:

The series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is also known as Seaside Village Cha-Cha-Cha, Seashore Village Cha-Cha-Cha, and Fishing Village Cha-Cha-Cha.

In the series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, a big-city dentist starts a practice in a close-knit seaside village. It is home to a charming jack of all trades.

The series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is based on Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong by Kang Seok-beom, and Shin Jung-goo. The series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha was written by Shin Ha-eun and directed by Yoo Je-won.

The series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha stars Shin Min-a, Kim Seon-ho, and Lee Sang-yi. The series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha was executively produced by Jo Moon-ju. Lee Dong-gyu produced it.

The series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha was made under Studio Dragon and GT:st. tvN and Netflix distributed the series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

Let’s see the cast of the series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Cast:

Find the cast of the series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha below.

Shin Min-a as Yoon Hye-jin Kim Seon-ho as Hong Du-sik Lee Sang-yi as Ji Seong-hyun Gong Min-Jeung as Pyo Mi-seon Oh Man-seok as Yoon Tae-hwa Woo Mi-hwa as Lee Myung-shin Lee Seok-hyung as Kim Do-ha Byun Sung-tae as Jun Baek Seung as In-woo Kim Young-ok as Kim Gam-ri Shin Shin-ae as Park Sook-ja Jo Han-chul as Oh Cheon-jae

Let’s see the release date of the series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Release Date:

The series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha will be released on 28th August 2021. It will arrive on tvN and Netflix. If we get any other update about the release date of the series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, we will update it here.

Let’s see the trailer of the series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha below.

