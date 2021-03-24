Sky Rojo Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All We Know So Far.

The television series Sky Rojo is an action-crime series. Sky Rojo Season 2 is officially renewed by Netflix. The release date of Sky Rojo Season 3 is to be announced by the makers of the series.

It is confirmed that the series Sky Rojo is surely come back with another season. Sky Rojo Season 1 was released on 19th March 2021 on Netflix, and the next season of the series Sky Rojo will also be released on the OTT platform Netlfix.

Sky Rojo Season 1 has received a rating of 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb. In the first season of Sky Rojo, we have seen that Coral, Gina, and Wendy go to find freedom. They all are prostitutes. Sky Rojo Season 1 includes the story of those three.

Sky Rojo Season 1 was created by Alex Pina and Esther Martinez Lobato. The story of the series Sky Rojo Season 1 was written by Alex Pina Esther Martinez Lobato, David Barrocal, David Oliva, Javier Gomez Santander, Juan Salvador Lopez, and Mercedes Rodrigo.

It was directed by Jesus Colmenar, Oscar Pedraza, David Victori, Albert Pinto, Javier Quintas, and Eduardo Chapero-Jackson.

There were a total of eight episodes in Sky Rojo Season 1. The running time of each episode is around 22-31 minutes. The complete season was made under Vancouver Media Netflix. The most popular OTT platform Netflix distributed Sky Rojo Season 1.

We expect that the cast of Sky Rojo Season 1 will return in season 2. The cast of Sky Rojo Season 2 includes Veronica Sanchez as Coral, Asier Etxeandia as Romeo, Miguel Angel Silvestre as Moises, Lali Esposito as Wendy, Yani Prado as Gina, and Enric Auquer as Christian.

The filming of Sky Rojo Season 2 is completed already. In season 2, there will be eight episodes, and the running time of each will be around 25 minutes.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Sky Rojo.

