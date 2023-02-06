Young Rock Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Young Rock is an American television sitcom. It has received a great response from the audience. It has received 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

Young Rock Season 2:

In the series Young Rock, a look at the formative years of superstar Dwayne – The Rock – Johnson because he grows up through life.

The series Young Rock was created by Jeff Chiang and Nahnatchka Khan. It is based on the life of Dwayne Johnson.

The series Young Rock stars Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, and Matthew Willig.

The series Young Rock Season 1 contains a total of eleven episodes titled Working the Gimmick, On the Road Again, Forward – Together, Check Your Head, Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, My Day with Andre, Johnson & Hopkins, My Baby Only Drinks the Good Stuff, A Lady Named Star Search, Good vs. Great, and Election Day.

The series Young Rock was written by Jeff Chiang, Nahnatchka Khan, Jen D’Angelo, Erik Durbin, Erica Oyama, Cindy Fang, Patrick Kang, Michael Levin, and David Smithyman. It was directed by Jeffrey Walker, Daina Reid, and Nahnatchka Khan.

The series Young Rock was executively produced by Brian Gewirtz, Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, Jeff Chiang, and Jennifer Carreras.

The length of each episode of the series Young Rock ranges from 22 to 24 minutes. It was made under Grit and Superstition, Seven Bucks Productions, Fierce Baby Productions, and Universal Television. NBCUniversal Television Distribution distributed the series Young Rock. The series Young Rock has arrived on NBC.

Young Rock Season 2: Announced or Not?

The series Young Rock was renewed by NBC for the second season in April 2021. Young Rock Season 2 was announced in April 2021.

We expect that Young Rock Season 2 will soon arrive on NBC. It seems that after the release of the second season of the series Young Rock, the third season will also be announced. Let’s check the cast of the second season of the series Young Rock.

Young Rock Season 2 Cast:

See the cast of Young Rock Season 2 below.

Dwayne Johnson as Himself Adrian Groulx as 10-year-old Johnson Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Johnson Uli Latukefu as 18–20-year-old Johnson Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia Matthew Willig as Andre the Giant Brett Azar as The Iron Sheik Nate Jackson as Junkyard Dog Kevin Makely as Randy Savage Fasitua Amosa as Sika John Tui as Afa Anoa’i Wayne Mattei as Sgt. Slaughter Josh Thomson as Bob Lexie Duncan as Karen Bryan Probets as Principal Boggs Stephen Adams as Kevin Matthew Farrelly as Ric Flair Jade Drane as Roddy Piper Adam Ray as Vince McMahon Taj Cross as Gabe Genevieve Hegney as Diane Emmett Skilton as Ed Orgeron Wavyy Jones as Russell Maryland Rich Morrow as Michael Irvin Lovensky Jean-Baptiste as 2 Live Crew member – Uncle Luke Robert Crayton as Warren Sapp Joshua Hoyo Jr as Mario Cristobal Montez Wilkins as Jessie Armstead

Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series Young Rock.

Young Rock Season 1 Review:

Young Rock Season 1 has received a positive response from the audience. We expect that the second season of the series Young Rock will also receive a great response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Young Rock, we have seen that in Pennsylvania in 1987, at the time when Karen asks to come over to the house of Dwayne for dinner, and later he panics just because he has been lying to her about rich. In 2032, candidate Johnson tackles an emerging public relations crisis.

In Hawaii in 1982, at the time when Ata starts preparing for her Star Search audition, Rocky takes an unorthodox approach to help Dewey deal with a few bullies, and after that, the conflict of Lia with rival wrestling promoter Greg Yao has her on edge.

In Miami in 1990, just after a devastating injury his freshman year, Dwayne strives to receive his college football career back on track, because he battles for playing time, and later he sees if big dreams, as well as hard work, are enough to get him to the NFL.

When election day 2032 comes, Dwayne Johnson reflects on the ups and downs his family endured in between his childhood in Hawaii, and Pennsylvania as well as Miami, and also how the unpredictability of the story of his family prepared him for this moment.

After that, an unexpected guest shows Dewey that it is the first in a long line of terrible Christmases. In 1987, Dwayne, as well as Rocky, take jobs as a mall Santa as well as an elf.

In 1993, Dwayne reluctantly spends a disastrous Christmas along with Coach O. Let’s see what happens next. We expect that the story of the first season of the series Young Rock will be continued in the second season of the series Young Rock.

Young Rock Season 2 Release Date:

Young Rock Season 2 will premiere on 15th March 2022 on NBC. All fans of the series Young Rock are waiting for the release of the second season of the series Young Rock.

The first season of the series Young Rock was aired from 23rd February 2021 to 4th May 2021 on NBC. The special episode of the series Young Rock was aired on 15th December 2021 on NBC.

Young Rock Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Young Rock Season 2 has not arrived yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Young Rock. Watch it below.

