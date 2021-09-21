Hightown Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Hightown is an American television series. It includes crime, drama, and mystery. The series Hightown has received a good response from the audience.

The series Hightown got 6.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Hightown.

Hightown Season 2:

Hightown is crime and drama television series. The series Hightown is set in the world of beautiful but bleak Cape Cod.

The journey of one woman to sobriety gets overshadowed by a murder investigation dragging her into its fold.

Rebecca Perry Cutter created the series Hightown. The series Hightown stars Riley Voelkel, Tonya Glanz, and Mike Pniewski. The first season of the series Hightown includes a total of eight episodes.

The series Hightown was executively produced by Ellen H. Schwartz, KristieAnne Reed, Jonathan Littman, Gary Lennon, Rebecca Cutter, and Jerry Bruckheimer.

James Oh, Donna Bloom, and Jeremy Beim produced the series Hightown. The running time of each episode of the series Hightown ranges from 56 to 59 minutes. The series Hightown was made under Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

The series Hightown was aired on Starz. Hightown Season 2 of the series Hightown will also be aired on Starz. Hightown Season 2 includes a total of eight episodes titled Love You Like a Sister, Severely Weatherbeaten, Rebellion Dogs, BFO, The Best You’ll Feel All Day, The White Whale, Everybody’s Got a Cousin in Miami, and Blessed.

It was written by Rebecca Cutter, Gary Lennon, Ryan Farley, John Covarrubias, Jordan Harper, Molly Manning, and Cortney Norris. It was directed by Rachel Morrison, Michael Offer, Eagle Egilsson, and David Rodriguez.

The series Hightown was renewed for the second season in June 2020. The production of the second season of the series Hightown was started on 19th November 2020 and completed on 2nd April 2021.

Hightown Season 2: Jackie Quinones Has a New Uniform

Recently, the first look of the series Hightown Season 2 has released, and there is a new uniform for Jackie Quinones.

In the second season of the series Hightown, the Cape Cod-based National Marine Fisheries Service Agent gets prompted to the Massachusetts State Police.

She gets thrown into the crime wave of carfentanyl flooding the Cape. And at the same time, drug kingpin Frankie Cuevas who she responsible for her best friend Junior’s overdose, who has been released from Jail.

And now, she is able to go after him in an official manner. But maybe it will become violent, difficult, and chaotic at the time when the cousin of Frankie named Jorge joins his operation.

Hightown Season 1: Review

The first season of the series Hightown has received a good response from the audience. In the first season of the series Hightown, we have seen that Jackie go to talk with Ray about the murder of Krista.

There, Jackie finds that he thinks that Frankie is ordering these killings from prison. Later, she goes to the strip club in order to talk with Renee and after that, travels to jail where Frankie is about to meet with him.

Osito make a decision to start selling drugs without Frankie and meets with the New Bedford gangmembers. After that, he enlists Junior in order to sell drugs on Cape Cod.

Later, Leslie and Ray interrogate Scott, who is a witness to the murder of Krista and finds that he is an accomplice of Osito.

Alan and Ray make a decision to get Ostio in for questioning, but he says no to speak until his lawyer arrives. After that, Jakie requests that Ron who is a fellow agent to run a report in order to find which boats were out the night of the murder of Sherry.

She sees that boat of Junior left Provincetown and arrived in Truro as well as came back to Provincetown again that night.

Later, Frankie tries to eliminate any witnesses as well as orders the murder of Junior and Scott. After that, Scott gets killed in prison at the time when Osito and Kizzle tries to find Junior.

Jackie tries to investigate the boat of Junior and sees that the trip the night of the murder of Sherry was not in the logbook of boat, but had occurred according to the transponder of the boat.

After that, Jackie goes to meet Junior who tells her to leave once Kizzle and Osito shows up. Later, Osito and Kizzle take Junior to the woods, and later appear ready in order to kill him, until Osito kills Kizzle instead.

Osito helps eliminate evidence and after that, gets a ticket for Junior to travel to Miami. Later, Jackie fearing for Junior, talks with Ray and given him the vehicle info for Osito, that leads them to the Wayne.

Wayne has helped Osito destroy evidence as well as get a bus ticket. After that, Ray and Jackie stop the bus in order to find Junior but find he is not on it.

Later, a boy in a bathroom opens a stall door in order to discover Junior unresposive after injecting heroin.

In the end, Ray gets suspected for forming a relationship with Renee, and after that Frankie gets released from jail.

Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Hightown.

Hightown Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series Hightown Season 2 below.

Monica Raymund as Jackie Quinones Shane Harper as Junior Amaury Nolasco as Frankie Cuevas Sr. James Badge Dale as Det. Ray Abruzzo Riley Voelkel as Renee Segna Atkins Estimond as Osito Dohn Norwood as Alan Saintille Mike Pniewski as Ed Murphy Rumi C. Jean-Louis as Renee, Frankie Cuevas Jr., and Frankie Cuevas Sr.’s son Crystal Lake Evans as Krista Collins Ana Nogueira as Donna Edmund Donovan as Kizzle Gia Crovatin as Devonne Wilson Masha King as Sherry Henry Michael Mulheren as Lt. Velekee Joy Suprano as Patricia Tonya Glanz as Trooper Leslie Babcock Luis Guzman as Jorge Cuevas Jona Xiao as Daisy Charline St. Charles as Henriette Dominic L. Santana as Chuleta Crystal Lee Brown as Janelle Cecil Blutcher as Vernon Carlos Gomez as Rafael Barbara Weetman as Callie

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Hightown.

Hightown Season 2 Release Date:

The series Hightown Season 2 is set to premiere on 17th October 2021 on Starz. The second season of the series Hightown was announced in June 2020.

The first season of the series Hightown was aired from 17th May 2020 to 12th July 2020. It was aired on Starz.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Hightown.

Hightown Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Hightown Season 2 is not released yet. Maybe it will soon be released. Find the teaser of the second season of the series Hightown below. It was released on 14th July 2020 by Starz.

Visit this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.