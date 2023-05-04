Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3, Release Date, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

Komi Can’t Communicate a Romantic Comedy Japanese series created by Kazuki Kawagoe and Ayumu Watanabe. Originally the series is adapted from Shogakukan’s Shonen Manga Magazine, which has 29 Tankobon volumes. An OLM production house produced the animation series of this novel, and the very first season of the Komi Can’t Communicate released on 7th October 2021, with 12 episodes in it.

The IMDb Rating of Komi Can’t Communicate, a romantic series, has 7.8 out of 10.

After the massive success of season 1, the makers have also released season 2 of Komi Can’t Communicate on 7th April 2022, which has 12 episodes. Now, after the release of both seasons, the viewers are eagerly waiting to watch the forthcoming season of Komi Can’t Communicate.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3, Cast Member:

All the Komi fans, here, we know your excitement about the upcoming season of the series and its popular cast member. But the thing is, the makers have yet not shared any confirmed news regarding the happening of the Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3.

Here we will share an estimated star cast list, which would play a crucial role in season 3 if it happens, which includes;

Shoko Komi, the leading character of the series, is a schoolgirl and unable to communicate with others due to her introverted nature. So she takes the help of a note and pen to talk with others. And Aoi Koga has done a Japanese voiceover for Shoko Komi, and Amber Lee has given an English voiceover of her.

Another character is Hirohito Tadano, the first school friend and Komi’s classmate. In the series, the Japanese voiceover is done by Gakuto Kajiwara, and the English voiceover is done by Takahisa Masuda. The next character of the series is Najimi Osana, a very dear friend of Hirohito Tadona and a well-known communicator. Rie Murakawa did the Japanese voiceover of the character Najimi Osana, and Skyler Davenport gave the English voiceover of the characters.

Another cast member named Omoharu Nakanaka is an immature girl calling her friend to play a video game with her. Rumi Okubo has given her voice to the Japanese character Omoharu Nakanaka, and Cherami Leigh has provided an English voice to the same character.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Ending Explanation:

A very famous series named Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 was released on 7th April 2022, and it is also having 12 episodes the season 2. We all know that it is crucial to know the previous season’s ending and the upcoming season’s start. So, here in this article, we will provide you with a brief ending scenario of the Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2; and also shares the list of episodes too, through which the viewers can easily guess the storyline of the complete episode.

So, firstly, let’s have a look at the list of episodes of season 2:

Episode 1: It’s Just the Arrival of Winter

Episode 2: It’s Just a Typhoon

Episode 3: It’s Just a Feeling

Episode 4: It’s Just a Merry Christmas

Episode 5: It’s Just a Snowman

Episode 6: It’s Just Everyone’s New Year’s

Episode 7: It’s Just a Misunderstanding

Episode 8: It’s Just the School Field Trip

Episode 9: It’s Just Day 2 of the Field Trip

Episode 10: It’s Just Valentine’s Day

Episode 11: It’s Just Ripped Tights

Episode 12: It’s Just White Day

All the Komi Can’t Communicate fans are pleased to see the happy ending of season 2, where they see Komi and Tadano begin a new chapter of their lives as they enter the second year of their school life. Also, there is a high possibility that the viewers can see more beautiful memories of Komi and Tadano in its upcoming season.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3 Expected Storyline:

As previously discussed, the makers have not shared any official information about season 3. Still, based on its previous two seasons, we can make a few guesses for the Komi Cant Communicate Season 3.

Komi, the show’s lead character, is constantly raising her popularity. The main reason behind her earning so much fame is her beauty. But the only problem Komi faces is when it comes to communicating with others. As a very introverted girl, speaking amongst a group is challenging. But she is slowly trying to come out of this situation.

Also, by seeing the happy ending of season 2 of the series, the fans believe the new season has come up with a few new faces.

Also, they will get to see some more beautiful and happy moments of Komi and Tadano. Other than this, we dont have any further information about the Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3. Also, the makers have not shared the last news regarding the happening of season 3.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3 Release Date:

Currently, we dont have any news regarding the happening of the Komi Can’t Communicate season 3. According to an interview, along with the chief director of the show, Komi-San shares that they are still making plans for season 3, and he also mentioned that they would like to continue the remaining part of the season.

So, there are high possibilities of occurring the Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3.

Where to Watch Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3?

One of the fan’s favorite animated series, Komi Can’t Communicate, is streaming on a Netflix platform. And also, both seasons of the series are available on Netflix.

So, all the viewers must buy the subscription plan of the Netflix Platform to watch all the Komi Can’t Communicate series episodes. And, if there is an upcoming part of the series, it will also be released on the same streaming platform.

Is Komi Can’t Communicate Good or Bad?

Komi Can’t Communicate is a fantastic story of love and friendship, which Kazuki Kawagoe and Ayumu Watanabe beautifully direct.

Which Girl is Obsessed with Komi?

Yamai is so much obsessed with Komi.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3 Trailer:

As of now, we dont have any information about the Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3, but we believe that the makers may announce the happening of Season 3 by the end of 2023 or by the start of 2024.

Until then, the viewers can re-watch the trailer of Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2, which is already linked above, and try to guess the forthcoming season’s storyline.

Komi Can’t Communicate is a kind of Slice of Life Japanese series, which Kazuki Kawagoe and Ayumu Watanabe beautifully create, and Deko Akao writes it. The entire series is about a charming girl facing communication trouble due to her social talking phobia; also, we can call it a Communication Disorder. The writers mentioned the series’s storyline, which won fans’ hearts. Especially the character Komi earned more popularity in the series. Now, after the constant success of the previous two seasons of the series, the viewers are eagerly waiting to know about the forthcoming season, but whether it’s happening or not is still a question.

