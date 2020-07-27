HBO Max to series on Justice League Dark and the Shining: report

Warner Bros. Pictures



The new service of streaming HBO Max he has apparently ordered the production of three original series to the Bad Robot studio. According to a report released Thursday, April 16, by Variety, these include a show focused on the Justice League Dark universe; Overlook, a thriller inspired by the novel The Shining by Stephen King and set in the Hotel Overlook of the book; and a series of detective genre set in the 1970s with the title of Duster.

WarnerMedia announced in September 2019 that it had signed an agreement with Bad Robot to produce content on TV, movies, video games and digital platforms through 2024. Bad Robot executive co-chairs JJ Abrams and his wife Katie McGrath will develop dramas, comedies, long-form series and miniseries for all WarnerMedia platforms, including HBO Max and its cable and signal TV networks. open. They will also be working on original films for Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema studios.

Bad Robot has in its history the production of the shows Westworld, Lost, Fringe, Person of Interest, Alias and Castle Rock.

The HBO Max platform is a platform for streaming based on the HBO channel scheduled for launch in May at a price of US $ 15 a month. HBO Max is awaiting the arrival of other shows based on the so-called DC Universe: a animated series about Aquaman

and a series on Green Lantern.

HBO Max did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new Bad Robot series.

Doctor Sleep and other upcoming Stephen King movies and series [fotos] To see photos