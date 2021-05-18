Paro Ullu Web Series Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Paro is a Hindi web series. It will soon be released on the OTT platform Ullu. The first season of the series Paro is coming, and there is no news or update about the second season of the series Paro.

The series Paro will be released in the Hindi language. There is no update about the dub version release of the series Paro.

If we get any update about the series Paro, we will add it here.

Paro Ullu Web Series Leaked

The story of the series Paro is based on the life of a newly married couple. They are struggling with a family problem.

Leena Jumani is in the lead role in the series Paro. In the series Paro, she marries two different men.

No one knows about this, but later, one of the mothers-in-law sees her in a different house, and she is shocked after seeing that all.

The twists start after this incident. It is a much-awaited series of the app Ullu. There are many other popular web series available on the OTT platform Ullu.

It includes Lovely Massage Parlour, Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki, etc. There are many Ullu web series available to watch on the famous OTT platform MX Player.

We expect that the announcement of the series Paro Season 2 will soon be made. Leena Jumani has played many roles in various television series.

She was best known for her role of Tanu – Tanushree Mehta in the popular television serial Kumkum Bhagya.

The web series Paro includes Romance and drama. Let’s discuss the main cast of the series Paro.

Paro Ullu Web Series Cast:

Find the main cast of the web series Paro below.

Leena Jubani Natasha Kanika Kumar Rajvir

No announcement has been made about the number of episodes of the series Paro. Let’s talk about the release date of the series Paro.

Paro Ullu Web Series Release Date:

The Ullu web series Paro will be released on 18th May 2021. The web series Paro will be released on the OTT platform Ullu.

If you want to watch the web series Paro, you will need a subscription to the OTT platform Ullu.

The series Paro includes full of drama. Let’s talk about the trailer of the Ullu web series Paro.

Paro Ullu Web Series Trailer:

We have mentioned the trailer of the upcoming Ullu web series Paro. It was released on 15th May 2021 by Ullu.

