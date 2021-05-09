Country Comfort Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

It is an American comedy television series. It was released on the popular OTT platform Netflix.

Netflix has not renewed the series Country Comfort for the second season yet. It seems that Country Comfort Season 2 will soon be confirmed. Let’s talk about Country Comfort Season 2 in detail.

Country Comfort Season 2:

Caryn Lucas created the series Country Comfort. The first season of the series Country Comfort was directed by Kelly Park, David Kendall, and Leslie Kolins Small.

It was written by Caryn Lucas, Peter Marc Jacobson, Ron Rappaport, and Julia Fowler. It was executively produced by Caryn Lucas. Matt Conner produced it.

George Mooradian did the cinematography of the series Country Comfort. It was edited by Michael Karlich and Andy Cruz. The series Country Comfort was made under Kiki Productions.

The series Country Comfort includes ten episodes. Each episode has a unique title. It includes Crazy, Teardrops on My Guitar, Sign – Sign – Everywhere a Sign, My Girl, Blue, Summer Lovin, You’re Nobody Till Somebody Loves You, Back in the Saddle Again, You Matter to Me, and Bless the Broken Road.

Just like the first season, Maybe Country Comfort Season 2 will also include ten episodes and each episode will have a unique title.

Let’s see the expected cast of Country Comfort Season 2.

Country Comfort Season 2 Cast:

Katharine McPhee as Bailey Eddie Cibrian as Beau Ricardo Hurtado as Tuck Jamie Martin Mann as Brody Griffin McIntyre as Dylan Shiloh Verrico as Cassidy Pyper Braun as Chloe Janet Varney as Summer Eric Balfour as Boone

Let’s discuss the release date of Country Comfort Season 2.

Country Comfort Season 2 Release Date:

We expect that Country Comfort Season 2 will be released in late 2022. It will be released on the OTT platform Netflix.

Country Comfort Season 1 was released on 19th March 2021 on the OTT platform Netflix. Let’s talk about the trailer of Country Comfort Season 2.

Country Comfort Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Country Comfort Season 2 has not arrived yet. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of Country Comfort Season 1. It was released on 19th February 2021 by Netflix.

