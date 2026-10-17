Facebook Twitter/X Pinterest Reddit WhatsApp

Hailey Bieber Faces Backlash Over Rhode Beauty ‘Overconsumption’ Comments

Hailey Bieber is getting flak online after comments about her skincare brand, Rhode Beauty, ignited a conversation about influencer marketing and industry practices. The model and entrepreneur has recently faced criticism after saying she “is not interested in overconsumption,” a stance critics say clashes with her brand’s marketing and the celebrity beauty market in general. Hailey Bieber is facing backlash for saying she’s not interested in “overconsumption” regarding her brand, Rhode Beauty. Critics and consumers say the claim clashes with the reality of influencer marketing and the celebrity beauty industry’s reliance on frequent product launches, high-volume sales, and trend-driven buying.

Key Details

The story: Hailey Bieber came under fire online for making public comments about not wanting her brand to encourage overconsumption.

Hailey Bieber came under fire online for making public comments about not wanting her brand to encourage overconsumption. Who’s Involved: Hailey Bieber, Rhode Beauty customers, beauty-industry critics, and social media commenters.

Hailey Bieber, Rhode Beauty customers, beauty-industry critics, and social media commenters. Where: The conversation is mostly happening on social media platforms like TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), and in beauty news media outlets.

The conversation is mostly happening on social media platforms like TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), and in beauty news media outlets. When: The controversy took root in recent weeks after her interview remarks were circulated.

The controversy took root in recent weeks after her interview remarks were circulated. Latest: Consumers and industry analysts are fiercely debating the authenticity of “minimalist” branding in the celebrity beauty space.

Consumers and industry analysts are fiercely debating the authenticity of “minimalist” branding in the celebrity beauty space. What’s next: Rhode Beauty has not yet formally responded to the backlash, but consumer sentiment around the brand’s marketing strategy remains under scrutiny.

The Context of the Comments

The controversy began when Bieber said something about the philosophy behind Rhode Beauty. Since launching the skincare and beauty line, Bieber has often positioned the brand with a “less is more” ethos. In interviews, she’s said that she keeps her skincare routine minimal and she doesn’t want consumers to feel like they have to buy a lot of products and go through multiple steps. See also How Delivery Schedules May Contribute to Distracted Truck Driving Accidents in Cincinnati, OH In recent brand activations, she distilled this philosophy to saying she is “not interested in overconsumption,” positioning Rhode as a brand that values essential, high-quality products over overbuying.

Why the Claims Sparked Backlash

The minimalist message was intended to signal a stripped-back approach to skincare, but it quickly attracted criticism from consumers and beauty commentators. Critics argue the statement fails to recognize the basic mechanics of influencer-led marketing. Beauty industry analysts and social media users pointed to several contradictions:

Influencer Marketing Mechanics: Bieber is one of the most followed models and influencers on the planet, and a simple endorsement from her will create a huge spike in sales. But critics say celebrity influence is inherently about consumption, regardless of “minimalist” messaging.

Bieber is one of the most followed models and influencers on the planet, and a simple endorsement from her will create a huge spike in sales. But critics say celebrity influence is inherently about consumption, regardless of “minimalist” messaging. Frequent Product Drops: Rhode Beauty has been growing its lineup rapidly, despite the “less is more” rhetoric. The brand frequently introduces new flavors and shades of its extremely popular lip glazes, along with new skincare varieties. Critics say the pressure on consumers to collect multiple shades of a product directly promotes overconsumption.

Rhode Beauty has been growing its lineup rapidly, despite the “less is more” rhetoric. The brand frequently introduces new flavors and shades of its extremely popular lip glazes, along with new skincare varieties. Critics say the pressure on consumers to collect multiple shades of a product directly promotes overconsumption. “Clean Girl” Esthetic: Critics pointed out that the esthetic Bieber made famous involves a specific set of products to achieve the “glazed” look, creating a new list of must-haves for consumers trying to copy her look.

What Critics and Consumers Said

The most obvious response came on TikTok and X, where users took apart the reality of celebrity beauty brands. “It’s a contradiction to say you don’t want to overconsume, but then release 5 new lip glaze shades in a month,” wrote one prominent beauty commentator in a viral video analyzing the company’s strategy. Industry observers have also weighed in, noting that the controversy underscores a bigger tension that exists in the beauty industry. Many celebrity brands attempt to brand themselves as sustainable, minimalist, or “skin-first” to align with modern consumer values. Still, their business models rely on high-volume, trend-driven sales, which are the hallmark of traditional beauty conglomerates. Rhode Beauty has not made an official statement in response to the backlash over the overconsumption comments.

Why It Matters

The controversy over Hailey Bieber’s comments goes beyond one celebrity brand. This suggests a growing consumer skepticism about “greenwashing” or “purpose-washing” in the beauty and fashion industries. Modern consumers are becoming increasingly savvy to marketing tactics. Brands that trade on a mega-celebrity’s influence and claim to oppose overconsumption attract intense scrutiny. Accusations of hypocrisy can arise when consumers feel a disconnect between what a brand purports to stand for and its actual business practices, such as frequent product launches and influencer-generated hype. The same is true of the changing world of celebrity beauty brands. After the huge successes of brands like Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, the market is flooded. Today brands need to differentiate themselves on more than just product quality – they need to do it on brand ethos. But marrying a minimalist ethos with a high-growth commercial business model, as the Rhode Beauty controversy illustrates, poses big public relations challenges. See also How Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technologies Are Transforming the Boxing Industry

What Happens Next

Whether Rhode Beauty or Hailey Bieber will release a statement or respond to the backlash directly remains to be seen. In the short term, the brand is likely to continue its current marketing strategy and focus on product efficacy and its core aesthetic. However, the discourse may also lead the brand to rethink how it communicates its sustainability and minimalism efforts to avoid future charges of contradictory messaging.

FAQ

What did Hailey Bieber say about overconsumption?

Hailey Bieber has said in interviews that she’s “not interested in overconsumption.” She has shaped her brand, Rhode Beauty, around a minimalist, “less is more” approach to skincare and beauty routines.

Why are people criticizing Hailey Bieber’s comments?

Critics say her comments clash with the reality of her brand’s business model. They say frequent product drops, such as new lip glaze shades, and the nature of influencer marketing work hand in hand to drive high-volume consumer buying.

Has Rhode Beauty responded to the backlash?

As of the latest updates, Rhode Beauty and Hailey Bieber have not made a public statement about the backlash over the overconsumption comments.