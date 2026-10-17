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Miley Cyrus Honors Late Godmother Dolly Parton With Emotional Tribute at Hollywood Bowl Shows

In October 2026, Miley Cyrus delivered an emotional tribute to her late godmother, country legend Dolly Parton, during her sold-out Hollywood Bowl shows, reaffirming their unbreakable bond after the singer passed away in August. The tribute was at the heart of Cyrus’s much-anticipated shows, blending personal reflection with musical homage to the legendary singer-songwriter. Miley Cyrus honored her late godmother Dolly Parton during her Oct. 16 and 18, 2026 shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Parton passed away at age 80 on August 25, 2026, and Cyrus paid tribute to her mentor during her performance, reading verified comments about their long-lasting friendship and saying she now has “an angel by my side.”

Key Details

What happened: Miley Cyrus honored her late godmother, Dolly Parton, during an emotional on-stage moment at her Hollywood Bowl concerts.

Miley Cyrus honored her late godmother, Dolly Parton, during an emotional on-stage moment at her Hollywood Bowl concerts. Who’s involved: Miley Cyrus (performer), the late Dolly Parton (honoree and godmother).

Miley Cyrus (performer), the late Dolly Parton (honoree and godmother). Where: Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA.

Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA. Date: Oct. 16, 2026 Oct. 18, 2026.

Oct. 16, 2026 Oct. 18, 2026. Latest development: Cyrus incorporated reflections of Parton’s legacy into her performance of the new album, Bass Persuades.

Cyrus incorporated reflections of Parton’s legacy into her performance of the new album, Bass Persuades. What’s next: Look for Parton’s influence to be a recurring theme in Cyrus’ upcoming promotional appearances and tour dates.

What Happened at the Hollywood Bowl

Miley Cyrus took a moment to address the audience about the profound impact of her godmother Dolly Parton while on stage for the first of her two scheduled performances at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in October 2026. The thematicThe pair’s unbreakable bond has been widely discussed, though Cyrus’s verified statements focused on the private, sacred nature of their relationship and her commitment to carrying forward Parton’s legacy of strength and creativity. Cyrus had already framed the Hollywood Bowl shows as a major career milestone, announcing them in early September 2026 along with her new album Bass Persuades. But after Parton’s death, the concerts took on another layer of emotional and cultural meaning, transforming into a public tribute to Parton’s life and her direct impact on Cyrus’s own artistry.

What Miley Cyrus Said

In the weeks after Parton’s death, Cyrus issued a moving public statement that captured her godmother’s approach to grieving and paying tribute. “Our most sacred moments were private, and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamor & between our hearts,” Cyrus wrote in an August 2026 tribute. “What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it and then move on and be strong,” she added. I’ve got an angel with me. “Always will be.” See also Rowan Atkinson Returns to West End Stage After 40 Years with 'Rowan Live' Cyrus also shared her immediate grief, writing shortly after the news broke, “I can’t believe we just lost the purest soul. Rest in glory, Dolly. My heart bleeds. Those verified quotes show the strength of their relationship, which dates back to Cyrus’s childhood, with Parton as a godmother and a key mentor in the music business.

Why It Matters

The tribute highlights a rare, multi-generational mentorship in the entertainment business. Parton was not only a global icon but a direct, guiding figure in Cyrus’s life and career from her early days in the public eye. By honoring Parton at one of Los Angeles’s most historic and prestigious music venues, the Hollywood Bowl, Cyrus cemented her godmother’s legacy within the framework of her own artistic evolution. The tribute also shows how public figures balance grief with professional responsibilities, offering a clear example of making art as a tribute, as Parton would have wanted.

What Happens Next

Miley Cyrus will also play the Hollywood Bowl a second time on October 18, 2026, when more tributes or musical dedications to Dolly Parton are expected. Cyrus is expected to continue her Bass Persuades album promotional cycle following these shows. No official word has been given on a specific tribute concert. Still, industry folks say Parton’s influence will likely remain a major talking point in Cyrus’s upcoming interviews and musical pursuits.

FAQ

Did Miley Cyrus perform a specific Dolly Parton song at the Hollywood Bowl?

The setlists for the October 2026 Hollywood Bowl shows will primarily include songs from the new album Bass Persuades. Still, Cyrus has previously performed Parton’s music, including “Jolene” and “Islands in the Stream,” and has incorporated tributes to her godmother into her stage banter and performance themes. See also Prince William and Princess Kate’s “Actions Speak Louder Than Words," Says Royal Expert Dolly Parton death: When did Dolly Parton pass away?

Dolly Parton died August 25, 2026, aged 80 years, in Nashville, Tennessee, after a brief battle with cancer. What was the relationship between Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton?

Dolly Parton was Miley Cyrus’s godmother and longtime mentor. Parton was a close friend of Cyrus’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and an essential part of Miley’s career and personal development since she was a child.