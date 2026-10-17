Facebook Twitter/X Pinterest Reddit WhatsApp

Ralph Fiennes and Jesse Plemons Revealed in New ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Character Posters

Lionsgate has unveiled a fresh batch of character posters for the upcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, giving fans their first official look at Ralph Fiennes as President Coriolanus Snow and Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee. The promotional reveal arrives as the highly anticipated prequel approaches its November 20, 2026 theatrical release. On October 16, 2026, Lionsgate released new character posters for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The images confirm that Ralph Fiennes will play President Coriolanus Snow and Jesse Plemons will play Plutarch Heavensbee. The film, directed by Francis Lawrence, is scheduled for release in U.S. theaters Nov. 20, 2026.

Key Details

What happened: Lionsgate releases official character posters for the upcoming film adaptation.

Lionsgate releases official character posters for the upcoming film adaptation. Who’s in it: Ralph Fiennes (President Snow), Jesse Plemons (Plutarch Heavensbee), Joseph Zada (Haymitch Abernathy), director Francis Lawrence.

Ralph Fiennes (President Snow), Jesse Plemons (Plutarch Heavensbee), Joseph Zada (Haymitch Abernathy), director Francis Lawrence. Where: Los Angeles, CA (Lionsgate headquarters)

Los Angeles, CA (Lionsgate headquarters) When: 16 October 2026.

16 October 2026. Latest: Visual confirmation of the cast’s styling and character presentation ahead of the film’s release.

Visual confirmation of the cast’s styling and character presentation ahead of the film’s release. What’s next: The film is scheduled for release in theaters on November 20, 2026.

What the Posters Reveal

The all-new character posters offer a stark visual introduction to the film’s ensemble cast. Ralph Fiennes is portrayed with a chilling, calculated demeanor as President Coriolanus Snow, cementing his continuation of the role he originated in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023). Jesse Plemons joins Fiennes as Plutarch Heavensbee, the future Head Gamemaker who will play a key role in the franchise’s overarching story. The posters also feature Joseph Zada as a young Haymitch Abernathy who serves as the anchor of the film’s central perspective. Other cast members in the promotion include McKenna Grace, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Glenn Close.

Background & Context

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is the sixth film in the franchise. It is based on the 2025 prequel novel of the same name, written by Suzanne Collins. The story takes place 24 years before the original Hunger Games trilogy. It takes place during the 50th Hunger Games, or the Second Quarter Quell, and centers on a young Haymitch Abernathy from District 1,2 who is unexpectedly reaped into the deadly arena. The film also marks the return of director Francis Lawrence, who has helmed the majority of the franchise’s entries since Catching Fire (2013). See also Michael Sheen Confirmed as New Host of BBC’s ‘House of Games’ Following Richard Osman’s Departure

What Officials and Sources Said

According to official promotional materials released by Lionsgate, the character posters are meant to show the “chilling” and calculating nature of the Capitol’s leadership in the run-up to the Second Quarter Quell. In interviews, cast members have recently talked excitedly about being part of the established universe. Jesse Plemons admitted he was initially nervous to take on the role of Plutarch Heavensbee but ultimately intrigued by the complexity of the character’s journey in the franchise.

Why It Matters

Fiennes and Plemons’ looks create a visual connection between this new prequel period and the original film series, giving the franchise much-needed continuity. Casting A-list actors in well-established roles shows Lionsgate’s strategy to maintain audience trust and expand the Hunger Games cinematic universe with premium, character-driven storytelling.

What Happens Next

Fans can expect additional promotional materials, including the official theatrical trailer and global press junkets, in the weeks leading up to the November 20, 2026 release date. Lionsgate has not yet announced any specific details about the premiere event, but more marketing activations are expected to roll out across digital and traditional media platforms.

FAQ

When Is The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Coming Out?

The film is set for a theatrical release in the United States on November 20, 2026. See also Alison Hammond Claims Panic Attack Caused Walk-Off on 'This Morning' Set Who plays President Snow in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Ralph Fiennes returns as President Coriolanus Snow, continuing the story from the 2023 prequel film. What is the story of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping?

Based on Suzanne Collins’s novel, the film is set 24 years before the original series and follows a young Haymitch Abernathy as he takes part in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.