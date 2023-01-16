Grand Army Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Grand Army is an American television series. It is full of drama. It has received a great response from the audience.

Grand Army has received 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Grand Army.

Grand Army Season 2:

Grand Army is a drama series that tells the story of five high school students because they struggle with sexual, economic, and racial politics and soon fight to succeed as well as become somebody.

The series Grand Army was created by Katie Cappiello. It stars Odessa A’zion, Odley Jean, Amir Bageria, Maliq Johnson, Amalia Yoo, Alphonso Romero, Jones II, Thelonius Serrell – Freed, Anthony Ippolito, and Brian Altemus.

It was written by Katie Cappiello, Randy McKinnon, Ming Peiffer, Ben Snyder, Hilary Bettis, Alessandra Clark, Lewaa Nasserdeen, and Andy Parker. It was directed by Silas Howard, So Yong Kim, Tina Mabry, Darnell Martin, and Clement Virgo.

The first season of the series Grand Army includes a total of nine episodes titled Brooklyn – 2020, See Me, Relationship Goals, Safety On, Valentine’s Day, Superman This S**t, Making Moves, Spirit Day, and Freedom.

We expect that Grand Army Season 2 will also include a total of nine episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Grand Army was executively produced by Katie Cappiello, Nicolette Donen, Elizabeth Kling, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, and Joshua Donen. It was produced by Chris Hatcher.

The length of each episode of the series Grand Army ranges from 47 to 72 minutes. It was made under Westward. Netflix distributed the series Grand Army. The series Grand Army has arrived on Netflix.

Let’s check whether the second season of the series Grand Army is happening or not.

Is Grand Army Season 2 Happening?

Grand Army Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. The series Grand Army was canceled by Netflix after the first season. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Grand Army was canceled by Netflix on 17th June 2021. The principal photography of the series Grand Army took place in both New York City and Toronto from May to September 2019.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Grand Army, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Grand Army.

Grand Army Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Grand Army Season 2 below.

Odessa A’zion as Joey Del Marco Odley Jean as Dominique “Dom” Pierre Amir Bageria as Siddhartha “Sid” Pakam Maliq Johnson as Jayson Jackson Amalia Yoo as Leila Kwan Zimmer Alphonso Romero Jones II as John Ellis Thelonius Serrell-Freed as Tim Delaney Anthony Ippolito as George Wright Brian Altemus as Luke Friedman Sydney Meyer as Anna Delaney Keara Graves as Grace Jaden Jordan as Owen Williams Brittany Adebumola as Tamika Jones Naiya Ortiz as Sonia Cruz Crystal Nelson as Tor Sampson Ashley Ganger as Meera Pakam Marcela Avelina as Flora Mejia Lola Blackman as Rachel Finer Lindsay Wu as Wendi Tiffany Tong as Mei Jennifer Tong as Su David Iacono as Bo Orlov

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Grand Army.

Grand Army Season 1 Review:

Grand Army Season 1 got great reviews from critics. It seems that the second season of the series Grand Army will receive a good response from the audience if announces.

At the end of the first season of the series Grand Army, we have seen that at Joey’s new school, another student confides in her that she was raped and also but didn’t report it, as well as that she admires her bravery.

Later, she meets up with Luke, Tim, and George hoping that they would at least admit that they raped her, but soon they all say no to it.

At the time when she leaves, Tim breaks his silence as well as yells at his friends. Later, Joy energetically participates in an intense dance class, and soon starts ignoring Tim’s texts asking if she is okay.

On the other hand, at Jayson’s All-State Performance, he covers his mouth with black tape and also raises his hand in silence. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the story of the first season of the series Grand Army will be continued in the second season of the series Grand Army. Maybe Grand Army Season 2 will have a fresh start also.

If we get any update about the story of the second season of the series Grand Army, we will add it here. Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Grand Army.

Grand Army Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of Grand Army Season 2 hasn’t been declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared after the confirmation of Grand Army Season 2.

We can expect Grand Army Season 2 somewhere in 2023. Grand Army Season 1 was released on 16th October 2020 on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Grand Army, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Grand Army.

Grand Army Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Grand Army Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will be released once Grand Army Season 2 gets confirmed.

Let’s watch the teaser of the series Grand Army. It was released by Netflix on 2nd September 2020. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Grand Army?

You can watch the series Grand Army on Netflix. All episodes of the series Grand Army are available to watch on Netflix.

Is Grand Army Worth Watching?

Grand Army is an amazing show, even though it has newcomers in the cast. The performances delivered by the cast and crew are quite impressive. Fans loved the show and their performances in the series.

Seeing such new casts makes it even more interesting as we get to see their acting skills in a whole different way.

The themes that cast members have gone through and done such splendid jobs, made a huge impact. Also capturing the reality at such an angle and making it so well representable, is just absolutely amazing.

Let’s see what happens next.

How Many Episodes Are There in Grand Army?

There are a total of nine episodes in the series Grand Army. We expect the same for the second season of the series Grand Army. Let’s see what happens next.

