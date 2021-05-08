Good Omens Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest Update

The series Good Omens is based on the novel named Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. It is a fantasy series.

Good Omens Season 1 got a very positive response from the audience. The second season of the series Good Omens will soon be announced. Let’s get all the details about the series Good Omens Season 2.

Good Omens Season 2: Latest Update

The series Good Omens was set in 2018, and it follows the demon Crowley – David and the angel Aziraphale – Michael. In Season 2, The story will pick where it’s left in the first season of the series Good Omens.

The series Good Omens was written and created by Neil Gaiman. It was directed by Douglas Mackinnon. On IMDb, the series Good Omens got 8.1 out of 10.

David Arnold gave the music in the series Good Omens. Neil Gaiman, Caroline Skinner, Chris Sussman, Rob Wilkins, and Rod Brown were the executive producers of the series Good Omens.

The series Good Omens was made under Narrativia, BBC Studios, The Blank Corporation, and Amazon Studios. Let’s discuss the release date of Good Omens Season 2.

Good Omens Season 2 Release Date:

We can expect Good Omens Season 2 in mid-2022 or late 2022. The series Good Omens Season 1 was released on 31st May 2019, and it is available to watch on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Good Omens Season 2 will also be released on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s talk about the cast of Good Omens Season 2.

Good Omens Season 2 Cast:

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale David Tennant as Crowley Daniel Mays as Arthur Young Sian Brooke as Deirdre Young Ned Dennehy as Hastur Ariyon Bakare as Ligur Nick Offerman as Thaddeus Downling Anna Maxwell Martin as Beelzebub Nina Sosanya as Sister Mary Loquacious Doon Mackichan as Archangel Michael Sam Taylor Buck as Adam Young Jon Hamm as Archangel Gabriel Frances McDormand as the Voice of God Adria Arjona as Anathema Device Miranda Richardson as Madame Tracy

Let’s talk about the trailer of Good Omens Season 2.

Good Omens Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Good Omens Season 2 is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of Good Omens Season 1 below.

