Four More Shots Please Season 4 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

Four More Shots Please is one of the excellent rating Indian comedy drama-based series created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and written by Ishita Moitra and Devika Bhagat. The series has three successful seasons, and season 3 was released on 21st October 2022. And we also have the Four More Shots Please Season 4, but the makers still need to share the official release date.

Thus, this article will share all the essential information about the Four More Shots Please Season 4, along with the list of characters, the trailer, the storyline, and much more.

Firstly, if we talk about the IMDb rating of the Four More Shots Please series, 6.3 out of 10.

In general view, Four More Shots Please follows the storyline of four women, out of which two were in their 30s and the remaining two were living their 20s life, and the entire storyline is all about these four women.

Let’s start our article discussion by knowing the Four More Shots Please Cast Members list.

Four More Shots Please Season 4 Cast Member:

Fans are always excited to know the list of cast members for its upcoming season. So, here we are sharing with you the list of all the cast members that will play the crucial role in the Four More Shots Please Season 4.

Sayani Gupta as Damini Rizvi Roy “Dee”

Kirti Kulhari as Anjana Menon “Anj” Khanna

Bani J as Umang Singh “Mangs”

Maanvi Gagroo as Sidhi Patel “Sids”

Prateik Babbar as Jeh Wadia

Prabal Panjabi as Amit Mishra

Jiya Lakhiani as Arya Menon Khanna

Simone Singh as Sneha Patel

Akshay Bindra as Dhruv

Rohan Vinod Mehra as Dhananjay Deshpande

Milind Soman as Dr. Aamir Warsi

Sapna Pabbi as Akanksha Moitra

Neil Bhoopalam as Varun Khanna

Monica Dogra as Devyani Rana (cameo)

Ankur Rathee as Arjun Nair

Paras Tomar as Mohit Mehta

Amrita Puri as Kavya Arora

Rajeev Siddhartha as Mihir Shah “Mihu Pihu”

Shibani Dandekar as Sushmita Sengupta

Anuradha Chandan as Amina Rizvi Roy

Mohit Chauhan as Mahesh Roy

Nimisha Mehta as Myra

Jim Sarbh as Sean Lobo

Sushant Singh as Rajan

Gaurav Sharma as Vinil Verma

Shilpa Shukla as Meher

Sameer Kochhar as Shashank Bose

Madhu Anand Chandhock as Mrs. Singh

Lisa Ray as Samara Kapoor

Padma Damodaran as Aparna Sahukar

Four More Shots Please Series Storyline Overview:

Four More Shots Please is one of the better series that completed three seasons; all three have ten episodes each. Before moving ahead with the upcoming season’s plot, it is essential to know about all three previous seasons.

So, here in this article, we highlight all three previous seasons before discussing the upcoming season. Thus, season 1 of the series starts with four girls named Damini, Siddhi, Umang, and Anjana. All four share a powerful friendship bond.

Damini is a journalist and constantly struggles to reveal the hidden truth; Siddhi is an ordinary girl, who gets constant pressure from her mother to find the perfect man, whereas Anjana has some personal issues related to her love life. And Umang is very aggressive and not able to manage her anger issues.

EXCLUSIVE! 'Never thought I would be working with her': Bani J on 'Four More Shots Please' co-actor Lisa Ray https://t.co/RvSYg00MGP — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) April 15, 2020

And as season 1 progresses, season 1 is ended up with a climactic fight between the group. Season 2 is taking a new shape to the story, as it starts with Siddhi, who calls all of her friends from Istanbul and plans to meet again with all three.

On the other side, Anjana finds her new love, but it will be challenging for her to stay in it, so she decides to leave it. And Umang is still struggling with anger issues. And, Damini is constantly working on her project.

So, season 2 ends with everyone’s busy life, and now if we talk about season 3, whose storyline was too outstanding, it starts with Sidhi, who loses his father in a heart attack. Sidhi is too close to his father; he is her best friend, and she can’t handle this shock. She is in a very depressed situation, so all three friends come to her and try to give her some happy moments.

Let’s see what the Four More Shots Please Season 4 brings for their audiences.

Four More Shots Please Season 4 Expected Storyline:

It is confirmed that the Four More Shots Please Season 4 will be there, yet we still need storyline clues from the production team members.

But based on all the previous seasons, all four girls have faced many struggles in their life, but on the other hand, they have good support from each other, and so in the fourth season too, we will get to see many sweet moments of this special friendship bond.

And, if you want to know the exact plot lines, you have to wait for the release of Four More Shots Please Season 4.

Four More Shots Please Season 4 List of Episodes:

The Four More Shots Please series had ten episodes in all three seasons. As per our assumption, the upcoming season will also have ten episodes. But we have yet to determine the exact titles of the episode.

Here we are sharing the list of episodes along with the titles of season 3, through which you can guess the entire plot of each episode quickly.

Episode 01: “Of Love, Loss and Everything in Between”

Episode 02: “Gulaal”

Episode 03: “We Are Fine”

Episode 04: “Sparks Fly”

Episode 05: “Leap of Faith”

Episode 06: “When Love is Gone”

Episode 07: “Mirror Mirror on the Wall”

Episode 08: “Birthday Bumps”

Episode 09: “Games People Play”

Episode 10: “The Good in Goodbye”

Four More Shots Please Season 4 Release Date:

Finally, guys, your wait to watch your favorite series, Four More Shots Please Season 4, is ending now. The season’s release date is already out, September 2023.

So, keep holding your heartbeat, as season 4 will bring so many new things for you guys.

Where to Watch Four More Shots, Please Season 4?

The production work of Four More Shots Please is ongoing, and we will not be providing any other information for the same.

But, all the previous three seasons of Four More Shots Please were available on its official streaming OTT Platform sites, which is only on Amazon Prime Videos. And you can watch any episode of Four More Shots Please from the same platform anytime.

Four More Shots Please Season 4 Trailer:

As the production work is ongoing, we are not having any glimpse of the Four More Shots Please season 4, but we will surely update you as and when we get it.

Until then, you guys can have a re-look at the Four More Shots Please Season 3s trailer trailer trailer.

Final Words:

Four More Shots Please is one of the excellent Indian comedy drama-based series created perfectly by Rangita Pritish Nandy and written by Ishita Moitra and Devika Bhagat. The series is based on four women’s lifestyles and strong friendship bonds. The season brings more twists and turns as the series progresses, but the creators have shown a powerful bond between these four women.

Also, they have extensively seen the challenges and messy life of the four women, which they suffer from, and still prefer to stay together in every more complex situation.

Now, after the release of season 3, the audiences are highly demanding for season 4. Finally, we have good news for all the Four More Shots Please fans, that is their wait will be over in a very short period now, as the makers have finally revealed that they will release season 4 in September 2023.

So, guys, cross your fingers and calmly wait to watch your favorite series, season 4, on September 2023.