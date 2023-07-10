Highschool DXD Season 6 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

Highschool DXD series is a popular and highly demanded Japanese-based series directed by Tetsuya Yanagisawa and written by Takao Yoshioka. Initially, the series was taken from a Japanese Manga-based volume under the same name, written by Ichiei Ishibumi and adored by Miyama Zero. The series successfully released season 4 on 10th April 2018. Since then, the audiences have been waiting for season 5, whose release date has yet to be confirmed, and there is no such information about season 6.

Thus, this article will provide all the essential information about the Highschool DXD season 6, including its happening, release date, cast members, and much more.

But, firstly, let’s take a look at the IMDb rating of the Highschool DXD series, which was 7.6 out of 10.

Now, the plot of the series is mainly focused on its central character named Issei Hyodo, who is an abnormal student of a high school of Kuoh Academy who wants to become a Harem king but is killed by his first date; and reborn as Rias Gremory, then the further storyline is started. Hence, let’s start our article discussion by knowing the list of characters for season 6.

Highschool DXD Season 6 Cast Member:

As we already know, Highschool DXD is one of the highly demanded anime series. So, they have a voice artist who represents the different characters with different voices. And also, at present, we need more information regarding the happening of season 6 because the makers are still busy making the Highschool DXD Season 5.

So, here we are, representing the expected list of a few talented and well-known cast members who will be a part of season 6 if there is season 6.

Yuki kaji as Issei Hyodo

Azumi Asakura as Asia Argento

Ayana Taketatsu as Koneko Toujou

Shizuka Ito as Akeno Himejima

Rias Taneda as Xenovia Quarta

Ayane Sakura as Gasper

Kenji Nojima as Yuuto Kiba

Ai kakuma as Rossweisse

Yuichi Lguchi as Genshiro Saji

Junichi Suwabe as Sirzechs Lucifer

Natsumi Takamori as Sona Sitri

Akiko Kimura as Tsubaki Shinra

Sho Hayami as Zeoticus Gremory

Ari Ozawa as Millicas Gremory

Makoto Furukawa as Diodora Astaroth

Yuna Yoshino as Seekvaira Agares, and much more.

Yet, as mentioned above, all the expected list of characters that play the crucial role in the series, and yet the final one still needs to be confirmed because the happening of the series still needs to be scheduled.

Highschool DXD Series Plot Summary:

The series’ storyline is outstanding and has created much suspense at a time. This beautiful series is based on a Japanese Manga novel under the same name. Before moving ahead with the other Highschool DXD season 6 storyline, taking highlights from its previous season’s storylines is vital.

Here we are sharing a quick snapshot of the entire series storyline so that it can help you understand the storyline further. So, now, let’s start to take the storyline overview created with the Kuoh Academy, which was first opened for only girls, and then became coed.

The Academy is divided into three parts of students: some Angels students are known as Tenshi, some Fallen Angeles are known as Datenshi, and some Devils are known as Akuma; these three groups are rarely visible to human students.

Now, the series’ main character Issei Hyodo belongs to one such group and a second-year human student. Then, one day when Issei returned home, they suddenly met a girl named Yuma Amano, who asked him for a date.

And then, both go on a date and spend well their time with each other, but when the date is over, Yuma Amano takes Issei to a garden and makes a request to him that he has to die for her, which gives an altogether shock to Issei.

High School DxD HERO has began airing today!

Be sure to look forward to it every week!#haremking pic.twitter.com/67zXEV8GDO — High School DxD (@HSDxDAnime) April 11, 2018

Now, as the series progresses, the character’s name is Rias Gremory, gives a reborn to Issei Hyodo by using her Summoning card. And, in the last episode of season 4, titled “Lion Heart of the School Festival,” we see the epic ending of the battles that arise between the Issei and Sairorg Bael.

After this fantastic ending of season 4, the audiences eagerly await the further storyline of season 5, whose release dates are constantly delayed due to unknown reasons.

Highschool DXD Season 6 Expected Storyline:

As we discussed earlier, the makers have enough content to produce season 5, so they are still working on it, and a chance that the Highschool DXD season 5 contains the storyline of volumes 11 and 12.

On the other side, if we talk about the expected plot of season 6, then it still needs to be confirmed by the makers, as they all were busy creating season 5.

All the Highschool DXD series fans might have to wait a bit long to know the exact information about season 6.

Highschool DXD Season 6 Release Date:

Well, guys, here we have good news for you, as the makers already shared that they had already started their work for season 5, and the production is almost ready. But, still, due to some reason, they are waiting to give us an exact release date for season 5. As per our belief, the season 5 of the series will be released by the end of 2023.

And, if we talk about season 6, then at the present moment, we are still determining for the happening in season 6. So, the audiences must wait another few months to get any updates regarding season 6.

Where to Watch Highschool DXD Season 6:

As the Highschool DXD is a popular and highly demanding series, the makers decided to make it available on a few challenging platforms, like Hotstar, Jio Cinema, Voot, and Netflix.

FAQs:

Where is Highschool DXD banned?

High School DXD is one of the famous Japanese anime-based series, but still, it is banned in some countries due to some sexually exploitative scenes; especially, it is prohibited in New Zealand.

Who is the tallest character in the Highschool DXD Anime series?

Kalawarna is one of the tallest characters in the High School DXD Anime series, whose height is 5 feet, 9 inches.

Highschool DXD Season 6 Trailer:

We are still awaiting updates regarding season 6, as all the creator members are busy producing season 5.

So, until then, you guys can watch the trailer of Highschool DXD season 4, which is already given above.

Highschool DXD Season 6 Final Words:

High School DXD is one of the most demanding series, created based on Japanese Manga. And the fans love the storyline of the series so much. Also, they praise the voice-over artists for the fabulous voice of each character.

We all know the popularity of this series, and the last season, season 4, was released in 2018, and from that time, the makers have been waiting for its forthcoming season. Still, firstly due to covid-19 and then due to some production work, the makers have to delay the release date of season 5.

So, until the confirmed release date of season 5 will not announce, we cannot share any exact information about the happening of season 5, and the audiences have to wait until that moment calmly.

Conversely, there is a high chance of releasing the Highschool DXD season 5 by the end of 2023.

Please enjoy reading our articles and get all the relevant information you are looking for from our report. Also, if you have any queries, please comment on our website comment section.