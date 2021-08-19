Flag Day Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Flag Day is an American film. The film Flag Day includes drama and thriller. The film Flag Day has received mixed reviews from critics. Let’s get all the details about the film Flag Day.

Flag Day:

The film Flag Day has received 4.6 out of 10 on IMDb. In the film Flag Day, a father lives two lives as a counterfeiter. He lives as a bank robber and a con man to provide for his daughter.

Sean Penn directed the film Flag Day. Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth did the screenplay of the film Flag Day.

The film Flag Day is based on Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life by Jennifer Vogel. William Horberg, Jon Kilik, and Fernando Sulichin produced the film Flag Day.

Daniel Moder did the cinematography of the film Flag Day. Valdis Oskarsdottir and Michelle Tesoro edited it. Joseph Vitarelli gave the music in the film Flag Day.

The film Flag Day was made under Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Conqueror Productions, Olive Hill Media, and Wonderful Films. United Artists Releasing distributed the film Flag Day. Let’s see the cast of the film Flag Day.

Flag Day Cast:

Find the cast of the film Flag Day below.

Sean Penn as John Vogel Dylan Penn as Older Jennifer Vogel Josh Brolin as Uncle Beck Norbert Leo Butz as Doc Regina King James Russo Katheryn Winnick as Patty Vogel Hopper Penn as Nick Vogel Bailey Noble as Debbie Eddie Marsan as Mr. Emmanuelle Dale Dickey as Grandma Margaret

Let’s see the release date of the film Flag Day.

Flag Day Release Date:

The film Flag Day was premiered on 10th July 2021 at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. The film Flag Day will be released on 20th August 2021 in the United States.

The filming of the film Flag Day was started in June. If we get any other update about the film Flag Day, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Flag Day.

Flag Day Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film Flag Day below.

