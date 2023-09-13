First Wives Club Season 4 Release Date, Storyline, Cast, Trailer, and Everything

First Wives Club is an American Comedy drama series based on a 1996 Comedy film under the same title, which Robert Harling created. Tracy Oliver wrote the plot of the First Wives Club series. The first season of First Wives Club was released on 19th September 2019 with nine super episodes, and then seasons two and three of the series were released one after another with ten episodes in each.

After the release of First Wives Club Season 3 on 17th November 2022, every audience eagerly awaited the latest update about First Wives Club Season 4. So, this article will talk about all the essential information about First Wives Club Season 4, including its release date, storyline, cast members, trailer, etc.

Now, let us start the discussion of our article by knowing the IMDb ratings of the First Wives Club Series, which is 7.4 out of 10.

First Wives Club Season 4 Release Date:

First Wives Club has successfully released the series’ three seasons; the third was released on 17th November 2022, and the last episode of First Wives Club season 3 was released on 15th December 2022.

So, after season 3, all the fans of First Wives Club were eagerly waiting to watch another fantastic series of the series; therefore, they all are eagerly waiting to know about season 4.

But now, the makers still need to open something about First Wives Club Season 4, so we have not heard any exact news. But, if the makers announce the happening of season 4 by the end of 2023, then the potential release date of First Wives Club Season 4 will be by the end of 2024.

First Wives Club Series Storyline Overview:

First Wives Club is a Comedy drama series based on a 1996 film that Robert Harling created. And, just like its original series, this series has a fantastic plotline, and even the IMDb rating of the First Wives Club series is 7.4 out of 10.

Now, we all know that it is imperative to learn the plot of the previous seasons before starting the discussion of the following upcoming season. Here, we will take a quick snapshot of the earlier seasons and then discuss season 4.

First Wives Club is all set in New York City and follows the plot of three women, Bree, Hazel, and Ari, who all come up together after their not-so-good marriage life. Later, as the series progresses, all three women live together like sisters. Then, it all follows the plot of the three women who later struggle a lot to find their new identity, and also, as the series progresses, it adds a lot of new challenges for the women.

First Wives Club Season 4 Expected Storyline:

Like you all, guys, we are also eagerly waiting to learn all the latest updates about First Wives Club Season 4. Still, at the present moment, we are waiting for an official confirmation about the renewal of the First Wives Club series for season 4.

Therefore, it is pretty difficult for us to share the expected plotlines of First Wives Club season 4, but one thing is pretty straightforward: if there will be First Wives Club Season 4, then it will start from the same lines, where the makers ended the season 3.

First Wives Club Season 4 Cast Members:

The First Wives Club series earns a lot of positive responses, mainly because of the starring member’s performance and the plot the makers bring to their audience. And, so when it comes to cast members, viewers are highly demanding to watch the same faces in the series they see from the last three seasons.

But the thing is, at the present moment, we do not have any renewal news about First Wives Club Season 3; therefore, the list of the cast we are sharing with you includes all those names who have been playing a crucial role in the First Wives Club series since the very first season. And we also hope that if there is First Wives Club Season 4, it will have the same members.

Michelle Buteau as Dr. Bree Washington

Jill Scott as Hazel Rachelle

Ryan Michelle Bathe as Ariel “Ari” Montgomery

Bailey Tippen as Megan

Mark Tallman as David Montgomery

Michelle Mitchenor as Jayla Wright

Bill Barrett as Jacob Rosen

Auston Jon Moore as Ollie Washington

Deborah Cox as Regina

Tara Pacheco as Versace

Jordan Carlos as Curtis

RonReaco Lee as Gary Washington

Gary Dourdan as Dr. Malcolm Reynard

Jaxon Rose Moore as Imani Washington

Mikhail Keize as Nigel

Chase Dillon as Ollie Washington

Tobias Truvillion as Khalil

Naledi Murray as Imani Washington

Raymond Greene-Joyner as Big

We got renewed! Another season of @FirstWivesTV is on the way! “Is that something you’d be interested in?”😉

Shouts to the queen of this ship, @TracyYOliver, and the rest of our dope ass cast & crew for making this possible! 🙌🏽#FirstWivesClub @betplus #Season3 @BET #BET pic.twitter.com/JvdVEg3by3 — Mark Tallman (@tallmanmark) September 8, 2021

Apart from this list, many other members still played a guest role in the series. And, if the makers announced the happening of First Wives Club Season 4 in the future, it might introduce some new faces into that season, too.

First Wives Club Season 4 List of Episodes:

Series First Wives Club season 1 was released on 19th September 2019 with nine episodes, and after season 1 of the First Wives Club series, season 2 and season 3 have ten episodes. Therefore, here we assume that if there will be First Wives Club Season 4, it will also have ten episodes.

But we all must wait a few more months to know whether there will be First Wives Club Season 3. Until then, here we are sharing with you the list of episodes and titles of First Wives Club Season 3 so that the viewers can quickly learn the plot of individual episodes.

Episode 01: “You Can’t Hurry Love”

Episode 02: “Stop in the Name of Love”

Episode 03: “What Becomes of the Brokenhearted?”

Episode 04: “Ain’t it Peculiar”

Episode 05: “The Way You Do the Things You Do”

Episode 06: “Ask the Lonely”

Episode 07: “What Does It Takes”

Episode 08: “Standing in the Shadows of Love”

Episode 09: “I Heard It Through the Grapevine”

Episode 10: “Dancing in the Streets”

First Wives Club Season 4 Makers Team:

First Wives Club is an American Comedy drama series based on a 1996 film created by Robert Harling under the same title. Also, the storyline of the First Wives Club series was given by Tracy Oliver. The series has all the African-American cast members, including Michelle Buteau, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Malik Yoba, Michelle Mitchenor, and a few more.

Scott Rudin, Tracy Oliver, and Karen Rosenfelt are the three executive producers of the First Wives Club series; the series was entirely produced under the three production companies, Tracy Yvonne Productions, Paramount Television Studios, and Jax Media.

Besides this list of members, the series has many other groups playing a vital role in making the series successful.

Where to Watch First Wives Club Season 4?

The official streaming platform of the First Wives Club series is Bet+, where the makers released all three seasons of First. Wives Club series; and if there are any new updates regarding First Wives Club Season 4, then it will be shared on the same official streaming platform.

Apart from Bet+, the viewers can watch all three seasons of First Wives Club from Amazon Prime Videos, Apple TV, Paramount+, and a few more.

First Wives Club Season 4 Trailer:

Unfortunately, guys, as we discussed above, at the present moment, we do not have any new updates regarding the happening of First Wives Club Season 4; therefore, we are not able to share any latest teaser or trailer glimpse of First Wives Club Season 4.

But for now, you guys can re-look at the First Wives Club Season 3 trailer, whose link is already mentioned above.

Final Words:

So, finally, here we have shared with you all the latest information about First Wives Club Season 4, including the release date, cast members, storyline, and much more.

Also, this article shares the potential release date of First Wives Club season 4, which was by the end of 2024 or early 2025. Yet it will only confirmed after the makers officially announce the final news about the series’ upcoming season.

In this article, we have also shared a few glimpses of the First Wives Club series so that the readers can get a basic idea of the series precisely.

Also, if you have any queries, please comment in our website comment section, and stay in touch with our website to learn all the latest updates about every upcoming season and series.