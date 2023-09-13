Half CA Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer, and Everything

South Asian cinephiles and especially Hindi-speaking audiences gravitate towards the Indian-Hindi drama series. Shows like Aspirants and Kota Factory have gained tons of positive responses from the audience. Now it’s time for all the Chartered Accountants of India who put their all into becoming successful CA.

However, the journey is more complex than it seems. Makers of Kota Factory and Aspirants are back again with Half CA Season 1, where the plot revolves around aspiring CA students and their challenges while attempting India’s one of the most challenging examinations.



The show has been running for only one season, and millions of fans eagerly await the second season. On top of that, Half CA Seasons 1 has achieved 8.4/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

Read the article till the end to get all the latest updates about Half CA Season 2. Here, we have highlighted the release date, a list of cast members, a brief storyline summary, and trailer updates for Half CA Season 2.

Half CA Season 2 Release Date

The show makers, Arunabh Kumar and Harish Peddinti have released only one season of Half CA. And since then, many fans have wondered whether the show will release for a second season.

The first season of Half CA premiered on July 26, 2023, and it’s been just two months, but fans are still curious to know about the show’s renewal for a second season.

Unfortunately, the showmakers have not revealed the official release date for Half CA Season 2.

However, it’s too early to decide on the future release of the show. Right now, makers are evaluating the performances of the first season. Still, we can assume that the forthcoming season of Half CA will be released by the end of 2024 or in the early months of 2025.

Half CA Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Half CA is an Indian web series that Pratish Mehta directed, and famous Indian actress Ahsaas Channa played the lead role of Archie Mehta. The first season of Half CA was recently released on Amazon Mini TV on July 26, 2023, and many fans are expecting the show’s renewal for a second season.

The plot of Half CA Season 1 revolves around the challenges and hardships that a Chartered Accountant aspirant faces while preparing.

The struggle of knowledge, accountancy, family pressure, career tension, and juggling life between managing studies and relationships simultaneously make the situation more complicated, and the same thing happened with our lead character, Archie Mehta.

Hundreds of sacrifices, personal and professional conflicts, and thoughts of giving up the dream of becoming a successful CA combine. To conquer all, a dedicated CA student follows the schedule religiously and becomes a successful CA.

Apart from the lead character, Half CA Season 1 has also featured various characters. The first season of Half CA has included characters like Parth (Rohan Joshi), Vishal Jain (Anmol Kajani), Tejas (Prit Kamani), Niraj Goyal, (Gyanendra Tripathi), Sridhar Sir (Brij Bhushan Shukla), Mayank (Suraj Bhan), and many others.

Half CA Season 2 Cast Members List

We have added a complete list of Half CA Season 1 cast members here.

Ahsaas Channa as Archie Mehta

Rohan Joshi as Parth

Anmol Kajani as Vishal Jain

Gyanendra Tripathi as Niraj Goyal

Prit Kamani as Tejas

Vaibhav Mishra as Aadarsh

Brij Bhushan Shukla as Sridhar Sir

Suraj Bhan as Mayank

Mandeep Kumar Azad as Archie’s Father

Menekka Arora as Archie’s Mother

Madhu Sachdeva as Niraj’s Mother

Neeraj Sood as Niraj’s Father

Deepak Daryani as Niraj’s Mausaji

Subeer Kasali as Niraj’s Mausiji

Vanita Kharat as Landlady

Siddharth Mishra as PB Bansal

Rohit Tiwari as Ranka Sir

Manu Bisht as Disha

Karan Wadikar as Peon

Ajay Dutt as Raut Sahab

Kamal Malik as Vishal’s Father

Ramesh Singh as Verma Uncle

Akshat Vijaywargiya as Sinha Sir

Half CA Season 2 Episode Title List

Here, we have highlighted a complete list of episode headings for the Half CA Season 1. Check them out!

Half CA Season 2 Episode 01 – CA Kyu Nahi Karna Hai?

Half CA Season 2 Episode 02 – Overhead Expenses

Half CA Season 2 Episode 03 – Write Off

Half CA Season 2 Episode 04 – Group 1 Group 2

Half CA Season 2 Episode 05 – Balance Sheet

Where to Watch Half CA Season 2?

Half CA is an Indian drama series whose storyline revolves around the experiences of India’s one of the most rigid examinations, Chartered Accountant (CA).

Half CA has perfectly depicted the story of an aspiring CA professional, which is why many CA professionals and emerging accountants can relate to the show.

On the occasion of the 75th Chartered Accountancy Day -The Viral Fever & Amazon miniTV bring to you our new show -Half CA! Join us on an unforgettable journey of CA aspirants, as we delve into the challenges and triumphs they face on the path to becoming a CA#HalfCA coming soon pic.twitter.com/bexX7vRkTX — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) July 1, 2023

If you are also a CA professional or have just started your journey of becoming a successful Chartered Accountant, this web series will entertain you the most.

You can stream all Half CA Season 1 episodes on Prime TV. Also, the Half CA web series’s first episode is free on Amazon mini TV. Right now, makers have not shared the official release date for the second run of Half Series, but if there is a second season for Half CA, it will premiere on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Half CA Season 2?

As mentioned above, the makers have yet to announce the official release date for Half CA. Not only that, but the number of episodes for Half CA Season 2 is also unavailable.

However, the number of episodes depends on various factors, such as screenwriting, storyline, and genre. Earlier, the makers launched the first season of Half CA with a set of five episodes. Therefore, the second season of Half CA will also be released with five episodes.

Half CA Season 2 Makers Team

Ahsaas Channa is in the lead role of Archie Mehta for Half CA Season 1. The show was created and developed by the makers of Aspirants and Kota Factory. The plot of Half CA was written by Khushbu Baid, Harish Peddinti, Tatsat Pandey, and Arunabh Kumar.

In addition to that, Pratish Mehta has directed the first season of Half CA. Anandeshwar Dwivedi and Vijay Koshy are the executive producers of the show. Moreover, Ashwin Kadamboor has worked as a cinematographer for the Half CA season 2.

Half CA Season 2 Official Trailer Release

Since the show makers released the first installment of Half CA and Ahsaas Channa has become the show’s lead cast, many fans wonder whether the show will release a second season. Not only that, but several fans are also looking for the official trailer for Half CA Season 2.

Unfortunately, the creators have not shared the official release date and trailer of the Half CA Season 2. The first season of Half CA was premiered on July 26, 2023, and the second season will take approximately a year.

However, we have added an official trailer link for the Half CA Season 1 here. We will add the official trailer of Half CA Season 2 here whenever we receive it.

Final Words

Finally, here we are at the end of this article, and now you have complete information on Half CA Season 2. As the show and its storyline have touched millions of hearts, fans are looking for the second season.

But unfortunately, makers have yet to announce the official release date for Half CA Season 2. On top of that, it’s too early to decide whether the show will return for a second season, as the first season was released only two months ago.

Therefore, we can assume that the forthcoming season will be released by the end of 2024 or in the first half of 2025. But still, everything needs to be confirmed. Stay tuned to our website to get all the latest updates about shows like Half CA and more.