Fena: Pirate Princess Episode 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far
Fena: Pirate Princess is a Japanese anime tv series. The series Fena: Pirate Princess has received a good response from the audience.
The series Fena: Pirate Princess has received 8.6 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Fena: Pirate Princess.
Fena: Pirate Princess:
The series Fena: Pirate Princess was created by Kazuto Nakazawa and Production I.G. The series Fena: Pirate Princess includes animation, action, and adventure.
The series Fena: Pirate Princess follows the story of a young orphan girl named Fena Houtman. She is living in a fantastic alternate history version of the 18th century.
In the second episode of the series Fena: Pirate Princess, we have seen that Fena cuts her hair and, after that, remembers the last words her father said to her – Eden.
The series Fena: Pirate Princess includes a total of 12 episodes titled Memories, An Inherited Journey, Bar-Baral, The Mystery of the Stone, etc.
The third episode, titled Bar-Baral of the series Fena: Pirate Princess, will soon be aired. The series Fena: Pirate Princess was directed by Kazuto Nakazawa, Tetsuya Takahashi, Junichi Fujisaki, and ToyGerPROJECT. Rui Kuroki produced the series Fena: Pirate Princess.
The series Fena: Pirate Princess was written by Asako Kuboyama. Let’s talk about the cast of the series Fena: Pirate Princess.
Fena: Pirate Princess Cast:
See the cast of the series Fena: Pirate Princess below.
- Asami Seto as Fena Houtman
- Ryota Suzuki as Yukimaru
- Takahiro Sakurai as Shitan
- Aoi Yuki as Karin
- Gen Sato as Enju
- Ryota Osaka as Kaede
- Jun Oosuka as Tsubaki
- Shintaro Tanaka as Makaba
Let’s see the release date of the third episode of the series Fena: Pirate Princess.
Fena: Pirate Princess Episode 3 Release Date:
The third episode of the series Fena: Pirate Princess will be released on 22nd August 2021. The fourth episode of the series Fena: Pirate Princess will be released on 29th August 2021.
Two episodes of the series Fena: Pirate Princess are already released on 15th August 2021. Let’s see what happens next. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Fena: Pirate Princess.
Fena: Pirate Princess Trailer:
Watch the official trailer of the series Fena: Pirate Princess below.
