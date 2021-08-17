Fena: Pirate Princess Episode 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Fena: Pirate Princess is a Japanese anime tv series. The series Fena: Pirate Princess has received a good response from the audience.

The series Fena: Pirate Princess has received 8.6 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Fena: Pirate Princess.

Fena: Pirate Princess:

The series Fena: Pirate Princess was created by Kazuto Nakazawa and Production I.G. The series Fena: Pirate Princess includes animation, action, and adventure.

The series Fena: Pirate Princess follows the story of a young orphan girl named Fena Houtman. She is living in a fantastic alternate history version of the 18th century.

In the second episode of the series Fena: Pirate Princess, we have seen that Fena cuts her hair and, after that, remembers the last words her father said to her – Eden.

The series Fena: Pirate Princess includes a total of 12 episodes titled Memories, An Inherited Journey, Bar-Baral, The Mystery of the Stone, etc.

The third episode, titled Bar-Baral of the series Fena: Pirate Princess, will soon be aired. The series Fena: Pirate Princess was directed by Kazuto Nakazawa, Tetsuya Takahashi, Junichi Fujisaki, and ToyGerPROJECT. Rui Kuroki produced the series Fena: Pirate Princess.

The series Fena: Pirate Princess was written by Asako Kuboyama. Let’s talk about the cast of the series Fena: Pirate Princess.

Fena: Pirate Princess Cast:

See the cast of the series Fena: Pirate Princess below.

Asami Seto as Fena Houtman Ryota Suzuki as Yukimaru Takahiro Sakurai as Shitan Aoi Yuki as Karin Gen Sato as Enju Ryota Osaka as Kaede Jun Oosuka as Tsubaki Shintaro Tanaka as Makaba

Let’s see the release date of the third episode of the series Fena: Pirate Princess.

Fena: Pirate Princess Episode 3 Release Date:

The third episode of the series Fena: Pirate Princess will be released on 22nd August 2021. The fourth episode of the series Fena: Pirate Princess will be released on 29th August 2021.

Two episodes of the series Fena: Pirate Princess are already released on 15th August 2021. Let’s see what happens next. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Fena: Pirate Princess.

Fena: Pirate Princess Trailer:

Watch the official trailer of the series Fena: Pirate Princess below.

