Everything You Need to Know About House of The Dragon

The most awaited prequel, or should we say, the first prequel of the most popular show Game of Thrones – House of the Dragon is finally here. With three episodes released, fans from many countries are absolutely hooked on the show. With such an interesting storyline, and of course, the Dragons – everyone is living in the virtual world of House of The Dragon.

Another Venture from George R.R. Martin

Game of Thrones was based on the book written by George R.R. Martin. The same is with this spinoff series and that is one of the things why everyone has been so eagerly waiting for this first Game of Thrones spinoff series release.

All About House Targaryen

The storyline is all about Targaryens and how they ruled successfully for many centuries. There are so many things, including the Dragons, yes multiple Dragons, and how house Targaryen rides their favorite ones! House Targaryen ruled over the Iron Throne for over three centuries and there were 17 rulers who sat on the most powerful throne in seven kingdoms.

Rulers

As of now, Viserys I Targaryen is the ruling king on the throne. He is the first king of his name and the Fifth king of the Targaryen dynasty to rule over the seven kingdoms. His title is Protector of the Realm, Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, King of the Andals, and the First Men.

Coming on to his successor, for now, he has named his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen as the first queen of the seven kingdoms. It would be quite an interesting storyline to see how she becomes the first queen or if anyone else takes her place. Everything related to the throne and whoever rules has always been the talk of the town.

King Viserys I is a kind and warm king who seems to know what he is doing. Look at his decision, making his firstborn dragon-riding daughter the future queen of the Iron Throne. However, due to some other lords and members of other houses, he sometimes might get wrong information fed to his ears. And such things lead to bad outcomes.

After his beloved first wife died, he was quite sad and mourned her. Even though he was grieving, he knew his duties as the King and decided to marry Alicent Hightower in order to continue the Targaryen bloodline. She soon delivered their first child – a son, Aegon Targaryen. Even after his son’s birth, he was quite sure that his heir should be Rhaenyra herself.

Rhaenyra Targaryen

Other than the current King himself, there are a few more talked and popular people. It includes King’s firstborn daughter and his announced heir Rhaenyra Targaryen and his brother Prince Daemon. Rhaenyra happens to be his first wife Aemma’s daughter, being pure Valeryon’s descendent.

Rhaenyra happens to be one of the few females who rides a dragon, named Syrax. After her father marries her best friend – Alicent Hightower they soon have their first child, son – Aegon Targaryen. But for the time being, Rhaenyra is the declared heir of the king who will someday rule over the throne. That is something that might not end well after the King’s death. And that might be among the primary reason behind the deadly war named Dance of the Dragons.

Prince Daemon Targaryen

Being King’s own brother has so many perks and along with that Daemon’s charm and good looks do the rest of the job. He also has brilliant fighting skills along with being a dragon rider, a true Targaryen indeed. He is Rhaenyra’s uncle and was most probably the next in line to sit on the Iron Throne after King Viserys. Instead, the king announced his first-born daughter as the heir and that changed everything.

Such shocking news made Daemon furious and he left the castle with his dragon. This is one of the many reasons why he was named a Rogue Price. House of The Dragon Episode 3 showed us a battle where Daemon killed the Crabfeeder – Prince Craghas Drahar. The upcoming Episode 4 of House of The Dragon is going to be quite interesting because Daemon is going to be named the King of the Narrow Sea.

Other Houses

Along with House Targaryen, many houses hold great importance to the storyline. They include House Lannister, House Valeryon, the Hightowers and more to be introduced in the upcoming episodes. Each of these houses has many significant characters played by amazing actors.

Alicent Hightower

At the beginning of the show, she used to be Rhaenyra’s best friend. But later onwards when the king decided to marry Alicent – such a precious friendship came to a tragic end. Her father, Otto Hightower who also happens to be the Hand of the King was the one who planned all such events into motion. Even though Alicent was so much younger than the King himself, Otto schemed this association and somehow it happened and now they even have their first child, a son together.

After having her first child, a son – she, as a mother will surely want her son to inherit the Iron Throne, rather than her former best friend Rhaenyra. But we all know that Rhaenyra is the one whom the King himself chose as his successor. Even after all that, things might not fall in place and there are going to be quite bloody relationships between the Targaryen family itself.

We have already seen the House of The Dragon Episode 4 trailer, according to which there are three possible heirs to the throne. The first one is the officially declared Rhaenyra Targaryen, the second one is her uncle Prince Daemon Targaryen and the last one seems like the newborn child of the king. Alicent is shown holding a babe in her arms, so there’s that.

More Dragons

Fans have seen three dragons in the Game of Thrones and now more dragons are being introduced with the release of each episode. House of Dragons is said to have as many as 17 dragons. Not just that, each of these dragons will have its own personalities and characteristics. Since GoT, CGI technology has managed to make realistic-looking fire-throwing dragons for the spinoff series.

Epic Battle Scenes

Fans still go on and on about various epic battles from the Game of Thrones. Well, expect nothing less from this spinoff series! The most popular battles of GoT were The Battle of the Bastards, The Long Night, Battle from Hardhome, and more. Just like these, there are going to be many epic battles s in the House of The Dragon.

Also, fans should not that, HBO is spending about $20 million per episode for the first season of House of the Dragon. And from such a massive budget, we can imagine how awesome the battle scenes are going to be!