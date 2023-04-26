Best 10 Dragon Movies of All Time to Watch Right Now

Cartoons and animations often attract kids, so the showrunner produces such content. But when it comes to watching dragon movies, it won’t limit to only kids; adults also like to see a world of cruel dragons and their deadly wars with the human race.

Still, not every dragon tales are of the same kind. The overall concept and storyline depend upon the writers’ perspective and the viewers’ demands. If you’ve been a true Dragon movie fan since childhood and looking for the best Dragon movies list, then you are at the right place.

This article will list the best ten dragon movies of all time, their release dates, director names, a brief storyline, and IMDb ratings.

Godzilla: King of The Monster

Release Date – May 31, 2019

Director – Michael Dougherty

IMDb Ratings – 6/10

When someone asks about the scary dragon movie of all time, the very first movie came to our minds is Godzilla: King of The Monsters. Viewers and critics have pretty different opinions about the cinematics and general storyline, but the fact is that fans have described this movie as popcorn friendly. It means viewers can enjoy the whole film in one go.

As the storyline progresses, Godzilla’s status as the king went on downhills because of the prime antagonist, King Ghidorah. A massive, three-headed monster creature takes over the whole scene of the movie and entertains the audience more than anything.

Reign of Fire

Release Date – July 12, 2002

Director – Rob Bowman

IMDb Ratings – 6.2/10

Almost two decades ago, in 2002, Rob Bowman and his team created a futuristic dragon movie, ‘Reign of Fire.’ the plot focuses on a crew working in an underground tunnel in London.

They accidentally awakened a disastrous sleeping Dragon. The makers have beautifully designed the entire movie with the concept of human extinction. Later, Quinn Abercromby and Denton Van Zan came together to smash down the beast and restore the world as it was in a pre-apocalyptic time.

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse

Release Date – February 10, 2015

Director – Colin Teague

IMDb Ratings – 5.1/10

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse is the perfect adventure and fantasy drama bundle. The original storyline was designed by American screenwriters Patrick Read Johnson and Charles Edward Pouge under the same name.

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse is the third installment of the Dragonheart franchise. The storyline revolves around a nobleman, Gareth, and his beloved dragon, ‘Drago.’ as the story moves forward, they take the responsibility of scaring off the vicious curse.

Monster Hunter

Release Date – December 18, 2020

Director – Paul W.S. Anderson

IMDb Ratings – 5.2/10

Monster Hunter is an adventure and entertaining movie about Captain Artemis and her army, who encounter a world where humans and deadly monsters live together. Throughout the film, they all try their best to deal with the dragons and ultimately succeed in their long-drawn efforts.

The plot is based on a Japanese media franchise, ‘Monster Hunter.’ apart from this, the movie has also received positive responses from the audience and critics, especially for the music theme, visuals, and cinematography.

Wrath of The Titans

Release Date – March 30, 2012

Director – Jonathan Liebersman

IMDb Ratings – 5.7/10

Wrath of The Titans is one of the most classic action fantasy movies directed and developed by famous South African writer and director Jonathan Liebesman. Besides that, the movie also featured some of the most talented star cast, such as Sam Worthington, Bill Nighy, Rosamund Pike, Toby Kebbell, and more.

Wrath of The Titan tracks a fascinating and heart-throbbing journey of a supernatural personality, Perseus, who is on a mission to safeguard his father, Zeus, who Hades and Ares have captured. Unlike any other story, the path to freedom is easy, but he has to fight the Titans to rescue his father. This movie’s core concept, cinematography, and presentation make it unique yet more entertaining than any other traditional dragon movie.

How To Train Your Dragon

Release Date – March 26, 2010

Director – Chris Sanders, Dean DeBlois

IMDb Ratings – 8.1/10

How to Train Your Dragon prove that not every dragon is as disastrous and merciless as those of the real world. It is a computer-animated movie filled with action and fantasy drama. The core concept of How to Train Your Dragon movie is based on a children’s book series of the same name, written by Cressida Cowell.

The theme of this animated movie concentrates on the Viking village and its constant battle with the dragons, which often steal livestock from the town. The film has also introduced a central dragon with all the primary qualities a dragon should have. Not only that but his dog and cat-like behavior makes him hilarious and entertaining at the same time.

Spirited Away

Release Date – 2001

Director – Hayao Miyazaki

IMDb Ratings – 8.6/10

Spirited Away is regarded as one of the most promising dragon movies ever. It was created by the famous Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki. Spirited Away movie has featured one of the best Asian dragons, ‘Haku,’

The plot follows a 10-year-old girl, Chihiro Ogino, who moves to a new residence with her parents. However, they accidentally stumbled upon a strange incident; Chihoro’s parents have become pigs, and they can’t return to regular life. The movie received so much love and respect from the audience and became worldwide famous within a couple of months of its release.

The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers

Release Date – December 19, 2002

Director – Peter Jackson

IMDb Ratings – 8.8/10

Peter Jackson is the director of The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers. The movie is enough to give goosebumps with its advanced CGI and VFX scenes. However, the original storyline was written and developed by an English writer and philologist, John Tolkien, under the title of ‘The Two Towers.’

Moreover, the movie’s special effects and cinematography have received a great response. Not only that, but the film was also honored with Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, 2003 MTV Movie Awards, and more.

Willow

Release Date – May 20, 1988

Director – Ron Howard

IMDb Ratings – 7.2/10

Ron Howard’s one of the best adventure fantasy creations, ‘Willow.’ was nominated for various awards. The movie was written and developed by George Lucas and Bob Dolman. According to that era, producing an adventure and fantasy movie that could entertain the audience was difficult. But the makers have done it so well that fans couldn’t wait to praise the showrunner’s efforts behind the movie.

Eragon

Release Date – December 15, 2006

Director – Stefen Fangmeier

IMDb Ratings – 5.1/10

Eragon is an action fantasy movie directed by American visual artists and director Stefen Fangmeier. However, Christopher Paolini initially wrote the storyline in his highly successful book, ‘Eragon.’

Bottom Lines

So that’s all about the top ten dragon movies you can watch right now. The Dragon movies have their sphere of entertainment. The classic wars, deadly creatures, and monsters compel the audience to watch the film.

Besides the abovementioned movies, many adventure and fantasy-centric movies can simultaneously give you goosebumps and thrills. You can also watch Dragon Hunters (2008), George and The Dragon (2004), Dragonslayer (1981), and many more.