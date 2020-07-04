Elon Musk lashes out at Amazon after blocking a book on COVID

Saul Martinez/Getty Images



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk lashed out on Thursday June 4 against Amazon on Twitter for allegedly blocking the sale of an e-book on the coronavirus pandemic by the ex-reporter of the New York Times, Alex Berenson. Since then, Amazon has reversed the decision, according to various reports, saying the ebook had been mistakenly blocked.

“It is time to divide Amazon. Monopolies are not right!” Musk said in the tweet to Berenson and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos. Musk said in another tweet that blocking the ebook was an “insane” decision.

Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2020

On the same Thursday, Berenson tweeted an image from an email that appears to be from Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing division saying that his ebook, Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns, (Unreported truths about COVID-19 and confinements), do not meet company guidelines and would not be put up for sale. The tweet sparked criticism of Amazon by some people on social media, including Musk.

Later that Thursday, Benson tweeted that his ebook was available, and thanked Musk and “everyone else who helped.”

Amazon told Reuters the book had been mistakenly locked, adding that the decision to approve its sale was not due to Musk. The online retailer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.