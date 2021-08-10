Elliot Page, the Star of The Umbrella Academy To Be Honoured with the Achievement Award at the LGBTQ Film Festival

Elliot Page is a famous Canadian actor and producer. He is best known for his work in The Umbrella Academy.

Elliot Page made a storm on the internet after he appeared as a transgender on his social media page in November – the last year.

Elliot Page is expected to receive the Achievement Award at the LGBTQ Outfest this year. LGBTQ is a non-profit organization.

The award of Elliot Page will be presented by Kieran Medina. Medina is the main programmer of the Trans of the festival and Nonbinary Summit at the closing night gala of Outfest on 22nd August at the Orpheum Theatre.

Daniel S. Navarro is the executive director of Outfest, said that at the time of determining the recipient of our honour, we try to find for those that have been a powerful representative for our community.

Elliot Page was born on 21st February 1987 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. He married Emma Portner in 2018 and divorced in 2021.

Elliot Page has received many awards and nominations such as ACTRA Maritimes Award, Atlantic Film Festival Award, Canadian Comedy Award, Detroit Film Critics Society Award, EDA Award, Florida Film Critics Circle Award, Gemini Award, Gotham Award, Hollywood Film Award, Independent Spirit Award, MTV Movie and TV Award, National Board of Review Award, Satellite Award, Teen Choice Award, etc.

Elliot Page appeared in many films such as The Wet Season, Marion Bridge, Touch and Go, Love That Boy, Wilby Wonderful, Hard Candy, X-Men: The Last Stand, An American Crime, Smart People, Whip It, Peacock, To Rome with Love, Tiny Detectives, Into the Forest, Freeheld, Window Horses, The Cured, etc.

Elliot Page appeared on many televisions such as Pit Pony, Ghost Cat, ReGenesis, The Simpsons, Family Guy, Gaycation, The Umbrella Academy, Tales of the City, Ark: The Animated Series, etc. If we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

