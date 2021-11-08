Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings Of Miami: Is it Worth Watching or Not?

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings Of Miami debuted on Netflix with a bang, but viewers are interested in the true story of two best friends who created a world exactly how they wanted it to be.

Well, the tale of the cocaine guys is complicated and astounding; the idea that two best friends went from high school dropouts to the widely dominating drug kahuna always impresses the fans, isn’t it?

The show reflects on how a failure may lead two naive teenagers, Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta, to become the King of Drugs in Miami, which is truly the greatest spot to have watched a decades-long crime tale. Is Cocaine Cowboys, however, worth your time? Let’s have a look.

Is it Worth Your Time to Watch?

Billy Corben, the creator of this masterpiece, makes people feel with his stories, and this one is no exception. The Cocaine Boy piques the interest of followers by demonstrating how at ease they may be while expressing their experiences to the world without the need for cut-up sound bits.

So it is with Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings Of Miami, which allows viewers to understand the story of Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta, two of Miami’s most prominent cocaine traffickers. Every narrative has two sides, and few fans believe that cocaine blood is a story of illicit operations and even fugitives living in plain sight.

However, several fans were intrigued as to why Falcon and Magluta were not informed, and this piqued the interest of Miami residents who were familiar with 1980s news. Furthermore, viewers enjoyed the entire courtroom drama, which kept the audience engaged; the narrative of the cocaine lads featured criminals, authorities, and even a few jurors, which was a nice bonus for viewers.

The consultations here have a beautiful mischievousness about them that gives the show its force. Some of these job offenders appear to be almost too comfortable, which is fascinating to watch.