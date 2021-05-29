Blonde Film Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Blonde is an upcoming American film. It is a biographical film. The film Blonde is based on a novel named Blonde by Joyce Carol Oates.

It is a historical novel and was released in 2000. Read the complete article to get all the details about the film Blonde.

Blonde All We Know So Far

The film Blonde includes the life of Marilyn Monroe. It is a biographical drama film, and the film Blonde is based on the life of an American actress Marilyn Monroe.

Ana de Armas playing the lead role as Marilyn Monroe in the film Blonde. The film Blonde will include the inner life of Marilyn Monroe.

It is a fictionalized chronicle of the life of Marilyn Manroe. The estimated budget of the film Blonde is around 40 Million USD.

It seems that the film Blonde will receive a great response from the audience. The film Blonde was directed by Andrew Dominik. Andrew Dominik also did the screenplay of the film Blonde.

The film Blonde was produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Brad Pitt, and Scott Robertson.

Chayse Irvin did the cinematography of the film Blonde, and it was edited by Adam Robinson. The film Blonde was made under Plan B Entertainment. Netflix distributed the film Blonde.

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Blonde.

Blonde Release Date:

The release date of the film Blonde is not announced yet. We expect that the film Blonde will be released in late 2021.

Netflix has confirmed that the film Blonde will be released in 2021. The film Blonde will be released on the OTT platform Netflix.

The shooting of the film Blonde was started in August 2019 in Los Angeles. If we get any updates about the film Blonde, we will add them here.

Let’s see the cast of the film Blonde.

Blonde Cast:

Find the cast of the upcoming film Blonde below.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe Lily Fisher as Young Norma Jeane Adrien Brody as The Playwright Bobby Cannavale as The Ex-Athlete Julianne Nicholson as Gladys Caspar Phillipson as The President Toby Huss as Whitey Sara Paxton as Miss Flynn David Warshofsky as Mr. Z Evan Williams as Eddy Xavier Samuel as Cass Garret Dillahunt Scoot McNairy Lucy DeVito Michael Masini as Tony Curtis Spencer Garrett as President’s Pimp Chris Lemmon Luke Whoriskey as James Dean Rebecca Wisocky as Yvet Ned Bellamy as Doc Fell Dan Butler

Let’s watch the trailer for the film Blonde.

Blonde Trailer:

The official trailer of the film Blonde has not arrived yet. If we get any updates about it, we will update it here. Maybe we can see the trailer of the upcoming film Blonde in September or October 2021.

Well, the official date is not confirmed yet.

Ana de Armas is ‘Marilyn Monroe’ on the set of BLONDE pic.twitter.com/TrbVeHf3P7 — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) May 8, 2020

