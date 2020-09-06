Elephant: Meghan Markle takes the lead in new Disney adventure

DisneyNature



It is often forgotten that Walt Disney himself was renowned in Hollywood not only for his animated films but also for his documentaries about animals and wildlife. The studio won an Oscar in 1954 for Best Documentary Feature for The Living Forest, and the following year, in 1955, he won again in the same category, with the film The Vanishing Prairie.

Disney’s new foray into this genre is Elephant, than premieres on Friday, April 3. Its novelty is that this film marks the return of Meghan Markle, once Duchess of Sussex, to Hollywood, after she put aside her acting career in the series Suits to marry Prince Harry of England.

Markle tells the story of Elephant, directed by Mark Linfield and Vanessa Berlowitz. CNET en Español had access to the film before its direct premiere on streaming. It is an exciting film about a herd of elephants in Africa and, while Elephant Adheres to the realism that one would expect from a documentary, Markle’s narration sounds appropriate, indeed, in a cartoon film, due to the emotion and histrionics that the actress gives to her intonation of the narrated text.

The explanation for this is that Elephant it is, after all, a Disney film, released by the Disneynature label, created by the company in 2008 to release its wildlife feature films in theaters.

Being a Disney movie, Elephant seeks to give them traits that “humanize” and individualize the animals in the film. According to its synopsis, the film “follows the African elephant Shani and her active son Jomo as the herd they belong to embark on an epochal journey of thousands of kilometers through the vast Kalahari Desert, from the Okavango Delta to the Zambezi River and Victoria Falls, just like countless generations of your ancestors did before. “

In addition to identifying by names the elephants protagonists of the story, Elephant uses music that would not clash in the Broadway musical of The lion king, which reinforces the documentary’s link with the Disney factory and supports Markle’s effervescent narration.

Fortunately, Directors Linfield and Berlowitz are veterans of the BBC’s Natural History Unit, so Elephant manages to capture moving and moving images of the elephants on their journey. In particular, they highlight a sequence in a well that is transformed into a dangerous quagmire and a death trap for baby elephants; or the night crossing through the desert, with the lions stalking the pride in the dark.

The film conveys several messages: the crucial importance of water in the life cycle of elephants in Botswana and the idea of ​​experience as a guide, as Gaia, the matriarch of the herd, must use her instincts and memories to find the right path. and reduce risks during this extensive migration.

It is a beautifully photographed film, with poetic camera movements and zenith shots that reflect the vastness of the terrain to be covered. Elephant it is an immersive experience, an entertaining documentary that transcends a jovial tone in Markle’s narration.

