How to Find Long-Lost Friends Online

If you’re trying to rekindle an old friendship, you’ve come to the right place. You can find a long-lost friend easily by following a few simple steps.

You might have opted for a people search online to find your old friend to make new memories, catch up on old times, or get a connection or networking opportunities. Start your search by trying to recall as much information about the person as possible. The more details you can recall, the less time you’ll need to search before you find them. If you haven’t seen them in a long while, it won’t be easy. Ask any mutual friends if they know anything.

Give Reverse Phone Lookup a Shot

You might have an old phone number of theirs. It doesn’t matter if it belongs to someone else now. Reverse phone lookup on a background check site may yield a history of the users of that number. From there, you can find your friend’s name and their current number. While there’s no guarantee this will work, it can save lots of effort if it does. If you have their old phone number, you could also get their current email or social media information. Reverse phone number lookup makes this entirely possible.

Google and YouTube

You can try Google, Bing, Yahoo, and YouTube and type in their name and place of birth or where they last lived. Add information about any schools attended or previous workplaces. In the worst-case scenario, you’ll find information about persons who might know more about your old friend.

If you know or suspect where they live now, you can try the Metacrawler White site. This is a relatively unknown but very helpful search engine that combines Google search, the yellow pages, and the white pages to get as much information as possible. This may include a current address or even their current phone number.

Use Work and School-Related Info

If you met your friend at school, at work, in a sports team, or in the army, you can use this information to learn more about their whereabouts. Search their name, along with their job or profession if you remember what they did. If you met them at work, finding them could be easy.

Moreover, you might be able to connect with them through a relative or former partner of theirs. Don’t leave any avenue unexplored – information about their marital status and occupation can assist in finding them.

Search Free Records

With so many free search engines available, your search will only cost you time. One option to search public directories at no cost is through BRBpub. Recalling their last location can be helpful. In fact, it’s best to start with this information, and it’s even better if you can link a college, job, or anything else you associate with them.

Use a Screening Service

You can do a free search on most of the background check services available for names, numbers, and physical and email addresses. However, keep in mind these are basic search options and the information is not guaranteed to be accurate. You need a more in-depth search. If you have an old email, you can do a reverse email search. You might get their current email or another email linked to their old one.

Any physical address can be helpful, even a very old one. They may have moved since you were last in touch, but it’s possible to get a current address through an old one via their address history.