Dollface Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Dollface is a popular television series. The series Dollface is full of comedy. The series Dollface got 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Dollface got positive reviews from the audience. The series Dollface was renewed by Hulu for the second season in January 2020. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Dollface Season 2.

Dollface Season 2:

The series Dollface is available to watch on the OTT platform Hulu. The series Dollface was created by Jordan Weiss.

The series Dollface stars Kat Dennings, Shay Mitchell, Brenda Song, and Esther Povitsky. Jonathan Sadoff composed the music in the series Dollface.

The series Dollface was executively produced by Ira Ungerleider, Kat Dennings, Tom Ackerley, Bryan Unkeless, Nicole King, Matt Spicer, Jordan Weiss, Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom, Scott Morgan, and Stephanie Laing.

The series Dollface was produced by Melaine J. Elin and Michael Gray. Bryce Fortner and Kevin Atkinson completed the cinematography of the series Dollface.

The series Dollface was edited by Sophie Corra, Ryan Cates, and Tia Nolan. The length of each episode of the series Dollface Season 1 ranges between 22 to 32 minutes.

The American series Dollface was made under ABC Signature Studios, Clubhouse Pictures, and LuckyChap Entertainment. Disney Platform Distribution distributed the series Dollface.

At the ending of the first season of the series Dollface, we have seen that Celeste gets shocked because, in her beach house, she finds a pair of red shoes.

After that, Jules claims the pair of shoes for herself to save Madison. Celeste makes pressure on Jules to tell the truth.

Jules gets joined by Madison, Stella, and Izzy at the March of the Women. They are trying to find the speaker of the event – Sylvia Goldwyn.

They find Sylvia, and after that, the four women start asking many questions about becoming a feminist. To give an answer, Sylvia tells that there is no single definition of feminism.

Celeste talks with Jules and apologizes to her. She apologizes because she involved her in her marital problems. Jules wakes up and finds a voice message.

Jeremy has sent the voice message to Jules. Jeremy tells her that he is bringing Melyssa to Ramona’s wedding party and asks her if she is bringing a date.

Jules goes to Mexico to attend Romana’s wedding. Izzy and Stella talk with Madison and asks him to make amends with Jules.

They reach the hotel room of Jules after Jeremy talks with her to get back together. Madison finds that Jules lied to him about going to a cousin’s wedding. After that, Madison gets angry.

Jules feels judged, and later, she tells her friends to go home. Later, Stella mistakenly drives off the road. She was get shocked by Bronwyn. Bronwyn is her old friend.

Bronwyn introduces Madison, Stella, and Izzy to an artist. The artist promotes female bonding. Stella tells that she is going to Philadelphia because she got selected into business school.

On the next day, friends of Jules come back to the wedding because she and Madison apologize to each other.

Jules does not want the reconciliation. So, Jules rejects the offer of reconciliation given by Jeremy. She says that she does not want to be the old version.

After that, Celeste and Colin show up; Jules picks up the microphone and tells them that Colin is a cheater. Later, the four friends get together and steal the car from Ramon’s wedding and go back to Los Angeles.

We expect to see the continuation of the story of the first season in the second season of the series Dollface. There is no official update or news about the storyline of the second season of the series Dollface.

We expect to see 10 episodes in the second season of the series Dollface as the previous season. The first season of the series Dollface includes ten episodes Guy’s Girl, Homebody, Mystery Brunette, Fun Friend, Beauty Queen, History Buff, F Buddy, Mama Bear, Feminist, and Bridesmaid.

The first season of the series Dollface was written by Jordan Weiss, Sam Jarvis, Grace Edwards, Harper Dill, Nathaniel Stein, and Hallie Cantor. It was directed by Matt Spicer, Stephanie Laing, Brennan Shroff, Alethea Jones, and Ira Ungerleider.

The filming of the first season of the series Dollface was completed on 25th June 2019. There is no update about the filming of the second season of the series Dollface.

It seems that each episode of the second season of the series Dollface will also include a unique title. The series Dollface was announced on 2nd November 2018.

Lex Scott Davis and Brenda Song joined the cast of the series Dollface on 31st January 2019. They joined the main cast of the series Dollface.

If we get any update about the second season of the series Dollface, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the cast of the series Dollface Season 2.

Dollface Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series Dollface Season 2 below.

Kat Dennings as Jules Wiley Shay Mitchell as Stella Cole Brenda Song as Madison Maxwell Esther Povitsky as Izzy Levine Beth Grant as Cat Lady Connor Hines as Jeremy Vella Lovell as Alison S. Brianne Howey as Alison B. Goran Visnjic as Colin Malin Akerman as Celeste Dave Coulier as himself Este Haim as Lemon Joey Lawrence as himself Shelley Hennig as Ramona Ritesh Rajan as Thomas Tia Carrere as Teresa Michael Angarano as Steve Matthew Gray Gubler as Wes Macaulay Culkin as Dan Hackett Derek Theler as Ryan

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Dollface.

Dollface Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of the second season of the series Dollface is not announced yet. If it releases, we will add it here.

We expect to see the series Dollface Season 2 in late 2021 or early 2022. It will be released on the OTT platform Hulu.

The first season of the series Dollface was released on 15th November 2019 on the OTT platform Hulu. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Dollface Season 2.

Dollface Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of the second season of the series Dollface has not arrived yet. If we get any update about it, we will add it here. We have mentioned the trailer of the first season of the series Dollface below. Let’s watch it.

