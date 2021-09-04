Dikkiloona Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Dikkiloona is a Tamil film. It is a sci-fi, romance, and comedy film. It seems that the Tamil film Dikkiloona will receive a positive response from the audience.

All fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the Tamil film Dikkiloona. Read the complete article to get all the details about the Tamil film Dikkiloona.

Dikkiloona:

Santhanam, Anagha, and Shirin Kanchwala are in the lead roles in the Tamil film Dikkiloona. Karthik Yogi directed the Tamil film Dikkiloona.

It was produced by KS Sinish and Kotapadi J. Rajesh. Yuvan Shankar Raja gave the music in the film Dikkiloona.

The film Dikkiloona is one of the most exciting movies in the Tamil film industry. The fans of Santhanam are waiting for the release of the film Dikkiloona.

If we see today’s scenario, many people are very excited to watch the Tamil film Dikkiloona because they are much attracted to the trailer of the Tamil film Dikkiloona.

The film Dikkiloona was made under KJR Studios. Zee5 distributed the film Dikkiloona. The film Dikkiloona will be released in the Tamil language.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

There is no update about the dub release of the Tamil film Dikkiloona. If we get any update about it, we will add it here. Let’s see what happens next. Let’s see the cast of the Tamil film Dikkiloona.

Dikkiloona Cast:

Find the cast of the upcoming Tamil film Dikkiloona below.

Santhanam as Mani Shirin Kanchwala as Meghna Yogi Babu as Dikkiloona Nizhalgal Ravi Munishkanth Arun Alexander Anagha as Nivetha Harbhajan Singh Anandaraj Rajendran Sha Ra Prasanth

Let’s talk about the release date of the Tamil film Dikkiloona.

Dikkiloona Release Date:

The release date of the Tamil film Dikkiloona is confirmed now. The Tamil film Dikkiloona will be released on 10th September 2021.

It will be released on the OTT platform Zee5. The user will be able to watch the film Dikkiloona in the Tamil language. The filming of the film Dikkiloona was completed in March 2020 before the coronavirus lockdown in India.

The film Dikkiloona was about to release in April 2020 in theatres. But it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If we get any other update about the release of the Tamil film Dikkiloona, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s watch the trailer of the Tamil film Dikkiloona.

Dikkiloona Trailer:

Find the trailer of the Tamil film Dikkiloona below. It was released by Sony Music South on 21st August 2020. Let’s watch it.

Visit this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.