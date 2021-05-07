Devs Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Devs is a drama and Sci-Fi tv miniseries. The series Devs includes Techno-thriller. Devs Season 2 is not renewed yet, but it seems that it will soon be done.

Devs Season 1 has received a very positive response from the audience. So, there is a huge chance of the renewal of the series Devs for the second season. Let’s get all the details about the series Devs Season 2.

Devs Season 2 Release Date

On IMDb, the series Devs has received 7.7 out of 10. The series Devs follows the story of a computer engineer. She investigates the secretive development division in her company.

She tries to investigate the mystery behind her missing boyfriend. The story of Devs Season 1 will be continued in the second season.

The series Devs was written, created and directed by Alex Garland. Andrew Macdonald, Alex Garland, Allon Reich, Eli Bush, Scott Rudin, and Garrett Basch were the executive producers of the series Devs.

Rob Hardy did the cinematography of the series Devs, and it was edited by Jake Roberts. The running time of each episode of the series Devs ranges between 43 to 57 minutes.

The series Devs was made under DNA TV and FXP. 20th Television distributed the series Devs. Find the expected cast of the series Devs Season 2.

Devs Season 2 Cast:

Sonoya Mizuno as Lily Chan Nick Offerman as Forest Jin Ha as Jamie Zach Grenier as Kenton Stephen McKinley Henderson as Stewart Cailee Spaeny as Lyndon Karl Glusman as Sergei Pavlov Alison Pill as Katie Linnea Berthelsen as Jen Aimee Mullins as Anya Jefferson Hall as Pete Janet Mock as Senator Laine Georgia King as Lianne Amaya Mizuno – Andre as Amaya

Let’s talk about the trailer of the second season of the series Devs.

Devs Season 2 Trailer:

Devs Season 2’s trailer has not arrived yet. Let’s watch the trailer of Devs Season 1.

Let’s discuss the release date of Devs Season 2.

The release date of Devs Season 2 is not declared yet. The first season of the series Devs was released on 5th March 2020.

We can expect Devs Season 2 in early 2022. Devs Season 1 includes eight episodes. We expect that Devs Season 2 will also include eight episodes.

