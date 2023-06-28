The First Lady Season 2, Release Date, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

The First Lady is one of the American Biographical based drama series created by Aaron Cooley and directed by Susanne Bier. The series represents the lifestyle event of Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson. The series’ first season was released on 17th April 2022, with ten episodes. And, after August 2022, the makers made a Cancellation announcement for The First Lady Season 2.

So, here in this article, we’ll be able to provide information about The First Lady Season 2, its reasons for cancellation, its storyline, etc. But before that, let’s look at the IMDb rating of The First Lady season 1, which was 7.2 out of 10.

Now, let’s start the article discussion by knowing the list of characters for season 2 and if it will be renewed again in the future.

The First Lady Season 2 Cast Member:

The entire series mainly focuses on the three ladies’ characters, Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Viola Davis. But other than this, many more characters have played an essential role in the series, whose names are as mentioned below.

Viola Davis as Michelle Obama

Jackie Earle Haley as Louis McHenry Howe

Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford

Derek Cecil as Donald Rumsfeld

Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt

Rhys Wakefield as Dick Cheney

O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama

Cayden Boyd as Michael Ford

Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford

Judy Greer as Nancy Howe

Lily Rabe as Lorena Hickok

Marc Hills as Jack Ford

Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt

Ben Cook as Steven Ford

Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford

Leslie Kritzer as Martha Graham

Clea DuVall as Malvina Thompson

Patrice Johnson Chevannes as Clara Powell

Kate Mulgrew as Susan Sher

Evan Parke as SS Allen Taylor

Michael Potts as Fraser Robinson III

Rosalind Chao as Tina Tchen

Ellen Burstyn as Sara Delano Roosevelt

Cailee Spaeny as Anna Eleanor Roosevelt

Lexi Underwood as Malia Obama

Maria Dizzia as Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd

Gavin White as young Michael Ford

Kathleen Garrett as Laura Bush

Jack Schmeichel as young Jack Ford

Maurice P. Kerry as Cassius

Paul Holcomb as young Steven Ford

Thomas E. Sullivan as Bill Warren

Saniyya Sidney as Sasha Obama

Gloria Reuben as Valerie June Jarrett

Donna Lynne Champlin as Melissa “Mel” Winter

Olivia Cannon as young Anna Roosevelt

Jeremy Bobb as Theodore Roosevelt

Bernadette Quigley as Esther Lape

Hence, these characters played a vital role in season 1, but as of now, as the series season 2 is canceled, we cannot give any updates. And, if the series is set again for its renewal, you might see these faces again.

The First Lady Series Plot Overview:

As far as we know, The First Lady series mainly focuses on the three-lady storyline, where these ladies mix up their personal and political life. So, season 1 starts with Eleanor Roosevelt, the child of President Franklin D Roosevelt.

Most of the series’ attraction was Eleanor, who shows how her journey changed from a shy personality to an influential figure.

In the entire series, the viewers notice the hard work that Eleanor is doing to give a voice against all the injustice that happened in her surrounding areas, whether it is related to any human rights, social justice, etc.

The only focus of Eleanor’s life is to bring changes into all Americans’ lives and take them out of critical situations like depression and world wars.

And as the series’ stories increase, it brings more challenges for Eleanor, as she has started facing some political traps out there, which increases the complicated situation that she is facing.

As the series progresses, Eleanor’s life journey is divided into a few more parts, like activists, cultural icons, and political leaders. Now, she has to face this many roles simultaneously, which is a struggle for her.

In short, the entire series is revealed around the three lady’s political challenges.

The First Lady Season 2 Expected Storyline:

As we already know, The First Lady Season 2 is already canceled by the makers, as they got mixed ratings from their audiences. Also, the fans could be more satisfied with the storyline as they feel it is boring.

We do not have any updates regarding The First Lady Season 2, but the makes may renew the series by adding some new points in the storyline. But it is just an assumption, and no confirmed news is final about the renewal for season 2.

The First Lady Series Production Team:

The First Lady series is a biographical drama created by Aaron Cooley and directed by Susanne Bier. Geoff Zanelli, a well-known personality, has given Music to this series, and it haves all the talented star members, including O.T. Fagbenle, Viola Davis, Aaron Eckhart, Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer, etc.

Also, the production house has a good team of executive producers, including Alyson Felters, Brad Kaplan, Jeff Gaspin, Julius Tennon, etc. Moreover, The First Lady Series has a SHOWTIME streaming platform to release the series.

The First Lady Season 2 List of Episodes:

The First Lady Season 1 was released on 17th April 2022, with ten episodes. So, if the makers announced the series renewal for season 2, it would have the same number of episodes as season 1.

Also, here we have shared the list of all the ten-episode titles, so the audience can quickly get a complete idea about the entire episode.

Episode 01: “The White House”

Episode 02: “Voices Carry”

Episode 03: “Please Allow Me”

Episode 04: “Cracked Pot”

Episode 05: “See Saw.”

Episode 06: “Shout Out”

Episode 07: “Nadir”

Episode 08: “Punch Perfect.”

Episode 09: “Rift”

Episode 10: “Victory Dance.”

The First Lady Season 2 Release Date:

Sorry guys, we have a sad news for all The First Lady fans, as the series is not set for its renewal season 2.

We hope that the makers re-think their decision to make season 2 of The First Lady series and announce the happening of season 2 soon.

Where to Watch The First Lady Season 2?

As the production house canceled the series season 2, you cannot find anything related to season 2 on its official streaming platform, SHOWTIME.

But you can re-watch its previous season, which is still on its official streaming site on SHOWTIME, and Paramount Plus.

The First Lady Season 2 Trailer:

Unfortunately, guys, there will be no The First Lady Season 2, so we cannot share any updates regarding its season 2.

But you can re-look at the season 1s trailer, already shared below.

Final Words:

The First Lady series is entirely based on a biographical drama focusing primarily on the first three ladies in United States politics. They are Viola Davis, whose performance is appreciated by their fans. The other two are Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, whose roles are highly respected in the series. The First Lady Season 1 got a mixed review from their fans, and they were pretty disappointed with the series’ storyline.

So, at the present moment, the makers have decided to cancel the series, and you may get to see the series season 2 again in the future with some new storyline and concept. But till that time, it is canceled.

I hope you guys are getting all the relevant information about every updated series and season from our websites, and still, if you have any queries, feel free to comment in our website comment section.