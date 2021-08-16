The Night House Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

The Night House is an American film. The film The Night House includes psychological horror and thriller film.

The film The Night House includes a breathtaking story, and it is worth watching. Read the complete article to get all the details about the film The Night House.

The Night House:

The film The Night House is full of horror and thriller. The film The Night House follows the story of a widow who starts to reveal her recently deceased husband’s unwanted secrets.

David Bruckner directed the film The Night House. It was written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. David S. Goyer, Keith Levine, and John Zois produced the film The Night House.

The film The Night House stars Sarah Goldberg, Stacy Martin, Rebecca Hall, Evan Jonigkeit, and Vondie Curtis-Hall. Elisha Christian did the cinematography of the film The Night House.

The film The Night House was edited by David Marks. Ben Lovett gave the music in the film The Night House. The film The Night House was made under Anton and Phantom Four Films. Searchlight Pictures distributed the film The Night House.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

Let’s see the cast of the film The Night House.

The Night House Cast:

See the cast of the horror film The Night House below.

Rebecca Hall as Beth Sarah Goldberg as Claire Stacy Martin as Madelyne Evan Jonigkeit as Owen Vondie Curtis-Hall as Mel

Let’s talk about the release date of the film The Night House.

The Night House Release Date:

The film The Night House was first premiered on 24th January 2020 at Sundance. It will be released on 20th August 2021 in the United States.

The filming of the film The Night House was started in May 2019 in Syracuse, New York. Let’s watch the trailer of the film The Night House.

The Night House Trailer:

Watch the official trailer of the horror film The Night House below. It was released on 29th March 2021 by Searchlight Pictures.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.