Grand Army Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest Update

Grand Army is an American television series that includes teen drama. The renewal for the second season of the series Grand Army is pending, but we expect it to be soon confirmed.

The series Grand Army has received great reviews and responses from the people. So, there is a huge chance of renewing the series Grand Army for the second season. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Grand Army.

Grand Army Season 2:

The series Grand Army follows the life of some high school students. It includes Joey Del Marco, Sid Pakam, Dom Pierre, and Leila Kwan Zimmer.

They all are studying at Grand Army High School, which is a public school located in Brooklyn, New York.

Katie Cappiello created the series Grand Army. Morgan Kibby gave the music in the series Grand Army.

It was executively produced by Katie Cappiello, Nicolette Donen, Elizabeth Kling, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, and Joshua Donen. Chris Hatcher produced the series Grand Army.

Ava Berkofsky, Bobby Shore, Autumn Eakin, and Andrew Wehde did the cinematography of the series Grand Army. The series Grand Army was edited by JoAnne Yarrow, Fabienne Bouville, Darrel Drinkard, Jon Otazua, and Jessica Hernandez.

The series Grand Army was made under Westward. Netflix distributed it. Let’s talk about the expected cast of the upcoming season of the series Grand Army.

Grand Army Season 2 Cast:

Odessa A’zion as Joey Del Marco Odley Jean as Dominique “Dom” Pierre Amir Bageria as Siddhartha “Sid” Pakam Maliq Johnson as Jayson Jackson Amalia Yoo as Leila Kwan Zimmer Alphonso Romero Jones II as Joh Ellis Thelonius Serrell – Freed as Tim Delaney Anthony Ippolito as George Wright Brian Altemus as Luke Friedman Sydney Meyer as Anna Delaney Keara Graves as Grace Jaden Jordan as Owen Williams Brittany Adebumola as Tamika Jones Naiya Ortiz as Sonia Cruz Crystal Nelson as Tor Sampson

Let’s discuss the release date of the upcoming season of the series Grand Army.

Grand Army Season 2 Release Date:

Grand Army Season 2 is not confirmed yet. So, the release date of the series Grand Army Season 2 is not declared yet.

But we can expect Grand Army Season 2 in mid-2022. The first season of the series Grand Army was released on 16th October 2020 on Netflix. The series Grand Army has received 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

Grand Army Season 2 will also arrive on the same OTT platform Netflix. Let’s watch the trailer of Grand Army Season 2.

Grand Army Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Grand Army Season 2 has not arrived yet. Find the trailer of Grand Army Season 1 below. It was released on 6th October 2020 by Netflix.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.