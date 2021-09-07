Control Z Season 3 Release Date to be Announced by September 2021

Spanish-language teenage drama Control Z is the brainchild of Carlos Quintanilla Sakar and Adriana Pelusi. As a Mexican series first broadcast in Spanish, it has been translated into English.

There are two seasons, each with 16 episodes. In May of 2020, the show will debut on Netflix. Also, on August 4, 2021, the show’s second season According to the sources it will be renewed on May 29th, Alejandro Lozano is in charge of the direction.

One of Colegio Nacional’s teen hackers discloses the secrets of another student at an assembly. Although it has not been confirmed, the pupil is believed to be a non-disc Student secret continues to be exposed by the nameless hacker.

As a result of Season 2’s suspense, we’re anticipating the Third Season. And soon, we’ll be able to witness our hopes becoming There’s little doubt that Control Z’s third season will be announced soon.

Control Z Season 3 release

While Netflix has yet to officially announce Season 3 of the show, fans around the world are clamoring for a third season In prior seasons, the second season came out 15 months following the first. This means the third season will be around 2022. The third season of Control Z promises to be plenty of drama, intrigue, and suspense.

Control Z Season 3 cast

Unofficial confirmation of a new cast member has not been made. Season 3 of Control Z will, however, have the same veteran cast. On this page, you’ll find a list of characters and their actors.

Alex- Samantha Acuna

Natalia- Macarena Garcua Romero

Dario- Ivan Ponce

Ernesto- Xabiani Ponce de Leon

Rosa- Paty Maqueo

Migule Quintanilla- Rodrigo Cachero

Bruno- Mauro Sanchez Navarro

Valeria- Kariam Castro

Regina- Ariana Saavedra

Sofia Herrera- Ana Valeria Becerril

Javier William- Michael Ronda

Raul Leon- Yankel Stevan

Isabela de la Fuente- Zion Moreno

Maria Alexander- Fiona Paloma

Pablo Garcia- Andres Baida

Gerardo- Patricio Gallardo

Luis- Luis Curiel