Control Z Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Control Z is a Mexican television series. The first season of the series Control Z has received a great response from the audience.

It is a teen drama series. The series Control Z includes drama and thrillers. After getting a positive response from the audience, the series Control Z was renewed for the second season on 29 May 2020. Let’s get all the details about the series Control Z Season 2.

Control Z Season 2:

The Mexican series Control Z has received 6.9 out of 10 on IMDb. We expect that the second season of the series will also receive a great response from the audience.

The series Control Z follows the story of a hacker who starts to reveal the secrets of students to the high school. Sofia is an observant and socially isolated try to reveal the identity of the hacker.

The series Control Z was created by Carlos Quintanilla Sakar, Adriana Pelusi, and Miguel Garcia Moreno. Alejandro Lozano directed the series Control Z.

The series Control Z starring Ana Valeria Becerril, Yankel Stevan, Marcarena Garcia, Andres Baida, Michael Ronda, Zion Moreno, Fiona Palomo, and Patricio Gallardo.

The series Control Z was released in the Spanish langauge. We expect that the second season of the series Control Z will also be released in the same langauge – Spanish.

The series Control Z was executively produced by Fernando Rovzar and Billy Rovzar. There are a total of eight episodes in the first season of the series Control Z.

The running time of each episode of the first season of the series Control Z ranges between 34 to 41 minutes. The series Control Z was made under Lemon Studios. Netflix distributed the series Control Z.

We expect that the series Control Z Season 2 will include eight episodes as the first season. The first season of the series Control Z includes eight episodes titled Birthday Girl, Victims, Idiots, Night School, Face to Face, How Well Do You Really Know Javier, Control Z, and Public Enemy.

The series Control Z was written by Adriana Pelusi, Carlos Quintanilla Sakar, and Miguel Garcia Moreno. It was directed by Alejandro Lozano and Bernardo de la Rosa.

At the end of the first season of the series Control Z, we have seen that someone blackmails Raul. After that, it revealed to be Bruno.

He gets blackmailed for 10000 pesos or if not pay than he will viral the vidoe of the corruption of his father. After that, Raul reliazes that his friend is not with him. He stayed with him for the money only.

Sofia wants a world which does not include any secret. After that, Raul makes a plan to give her that. Raul finds that the father of Sofia – Fernando is alive. Raul finds that with the help of Bruno.

He also finds that he is using an alias. Later, it reveals that Raul is one who leaked everyone’s secret and private information.

And it also revealed that he also blackmailed Alex in order to unlock Gerry. He also sent Luis the lines to speak during the huge fight and he also confronts everyone in that fight.

Raul gets jealous of Javier. so, he framed Javier to be a hacker. He does that because Sofia would not be with him and avoid him.

Now, Raul and Sofia report to Quintanilla about Javier. They does that by showing the video of the murder of Guillermo. Later, he suspends Javier because of Raul.

Raul blackmails him and threats him that he will show his private video to Nora. Rosita gets succeed in forming the NONA.

Raul tries to help in the arrest of his father. At NONA, Maria talks with Pablo that she is pregnant. Natalia starts to sell drugs in order to pay the loan.

Gerry gets angry because Luis dies at the hospital. Pablo goes to Isabela and tries to rape her but instead of that, he reveals that her Honey Bunny was Maria.

Sofia tricks Raul and after that, Raul confesses that he is the hacker. And Sofia also records the confession of Raul with the helo of Javier.

Sofia also plays the recorded confession at the NONA. Raul gets confused and he tries to do all this out of the NONA. So, blackmails to leak the secrets of everyone but after that, Pablo punches him.

Because of that, Raul reveals everyone’s secrets at the NONA. He also reveals the secrets of Javier and Sofia. Gerry reliazes that Raul is the hacker. Gerry shows up to NONA.

After that, Gerry also confronts him with a gun. Raul tells that Luis liked Gerry. At that time, Gerry shoots him but instead of him, Javier gets shot.

The storyline of the second season of the series Control Z is not released yet. If we get any update about it, we will update it here. We expect that the story of the first season of the series Control Z will be continued in the next season.

Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Control Z.

Control Z Season 2 Cast:

See the cast of the series Control Z Season 2 below.

Ana Valeria Becerril as Sofia Herrera Yankel Stevan as Raul Leon Michael Ronda as Javier Williams Zion Moreno as Isabela de la Fuente Andres Baida as Pablo Garcia Fiona Paloma as Maria Alexander Patricio Gallardo as Gerardo – Gerry – Granda Luis Curiel as Luis Samantha Acuna as Alex Macarena Garcia Romero as Natalia Alexander Ivan Aragon as Dario Xabiani Ponce de Leon as Ernesto Rodrigo Cachero as Miguel Quintanilla Paty Maqueo as Rosa – Rosita – Restrepo Mauro Sanchez Navarro as Bruno Kariam Castro as Valeria Ariana Saavedra as Regina

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Control Z.

Control Z Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of the second season of the series Control Z is not declared yet. We expect to see the series Control Z Season 2 in late 2021 or early 2022.

The first season of the series Control Z was released on 22nd May 2020 on the OTT platform Netflix. The second season of the series Control Z will also be released on the same OTT platform Netflix.

All the episodes of the first season of the series Control Z were released on the same day of the release on Netflix.

The series Control Z Season 1 was released in the Spanish language. We expect the same for the series Control Z Season 2. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Control Z.

Control Z Season 2 Trailer:

Control Z Season 2’s official trailer is not released yet. We expect that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Control Z. It was released on 11th May 2020 by Netflix.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.