Too Hot To Handle Season 5 Release Date, Storyline, Winners, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need to Know

Last year on 7th December 2022, Netflix released the fourth season of the American-British Adult reality show, ‘Too Hot To Handle.’ For those who don’t know about this dating reality game show, let me tell you that it is one of the most exciting and adventurous shows. And generally, it has received a more or less average response from the audience.

Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett were motivated by Larry David’s show, ‘The Contest.’ Charlie and Laura created this American adult dating show, ‘Too Hot To Handle.’

Recently, fans started questioning the renewal of the Too Hot To Handle reality show and wanted to know the release date. Read this blog post to find out if there will be a fifth Too Hot To Handle season. Who will guests be in Too Hot To Handle Season 5 and more?

Too Hot To Handle Season 5 Release Date

In June 2019, Netflix was officially granted the trademark right for the phrase ‘Too Hot To Handle’ for various purposes, including education, training, sports, entertainment, etc.

On 17th April 2020, Netflix officially launched the first installment of Too Hot To Handle with nine episodes. As soon as the first season premiered on Netflix, it ranked #1 television program online.

Later, showrunners decided to make a few more sequels to this adult reality show and released the second, third, and fourth seasons in 2021 and 2022. Furthermore, the great news is that Netflix confirmed that Lana and her participants would return for another Too Hot To Handle season. Finally, on June 16, 2023, the makers revealed that Too Hot To Handle Season 5 will be aired on Netflix on July 14, 2023.

Too Hot To Handle Season 5 Overview – Spoilers Ahead

Too Hot To Handle is an American adult dating game show developed by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett. The show was initially released under the Fremantle production.

Here, the virtual assistant named ‘Lana’ played an essential role in guiding and giving sarcastic comments on performances. In the first instance, more than 3000 people audited the show, and a few were selected for an anonymous show. The show begins with single participants who are advised to avoid physical intimacy, and a person who obeys the maximum rules will be titled the show’s winner.

Other than that, under the supervision of Lana, a virtual assistant, the contestants try to build healthy and genuine connections with the other contestants. Anyhow, if a person fails to perform well, he will face elimination rounds or may even be kicked out of the show as a part of the punishment.

In the most recent season, Amsterda’s 22 years old Jawahir Khalifa and a 28 years old Nick Kici were announced as the winner. Currently, Too Hot To Handle runs four seasons from April 2020 to December 2022 on Netflix, and fans are expecting the fifth installment for the same.

Too Hot To Handle Season 5 Participants

The showrunners have yet to announce the official release date for Too Hot To Handle Season 5. But the interesting fact is that the show will return On Netflix by the end of this year.

In addition, no information is available for the Too Hot To Handle Season 5 guest members. Still, we have added the previous season’s participants and their status to the show.

Name Status Jawahir Khalifa Winner Nick Kici Winner Seb Melrose Runner-up Kayla Richart Runner-up Brittan Byrd Finalist Flavia Laos Urbina Finalist Dominique Defoe Finalist James Pendergrass Finalist Nigel Jones Finalist Imogen Ewan Finalist Shawn Wells Finalist Sophie Stonehouse Eliminated Ethan Smith Eliminated Creed McKinnon Eliminated

Too Hot To Handle Season 5 Expected Storyline

Although we can’t predict the exact storyline for the continuation part of Too Hot To Handle, the upcoming show will follow a similar pattern to the previous season.

At first, the young participants will likely feature in an untitled reality show, and later they may introduce to the adult dating show, ‘Too Hot To Handle.’ Not only that, but the prize money may increase, and the levels of the task will also increase.

Too Hot To Handle Season 5 Episode Titles

Since the makers announced the renewal of Too Hot To Handle Season 5, hardcore fans have started making guesses regarding the show. Still, makers have not released the official list of episodes for the fifth installment of Too Hot To Handle.

If you haven’t watched the previous seasons of Too Hot To Handle show and looking for the sequence of episodes, below, we have mentioned the episode titles of Too Hot To Handle Season 4.

Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Episode 01 – The Mile Dry Club

Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Episode 02 – There’s Something About Nigel

Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Episode 03 – Officer Kill Joy

Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Episode 04 – Flavia of The Month

Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Episode 05 – The Shower and Glory

Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Episode 06 – Puppets For Playas

Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Episode 07 – Trust or Bust

Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Episode 08 – It’s Raining Love Triangles

Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Episode 09 – Jawahir, Jawa-there

Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Episode 10 – Growth is a Team Game

Too Hot To Handle Season 5 Makers Team

Too Hot To Handle is an American reality competition show developed by Charlie Bennett and Laura Gibson. Interestingly, the show was narrated by an American comedian and actress, Desiree Lea Burch.

In addition, Viki Kolar, Ed Sleeman, and Jonno Richards served as the show’s executive producers. The first Too Hot To Handle season was filmed at Casa Tau Resort in Punta Mita, Mexico. In the latest season, Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici won the show and received prize money worth $89,000.

Where to Watch Too Hot To Handle Season 5

Too Hot To Handle has received an overall 4.9 out of 10 ratings. In general, the show was included in an average category. However, if you haven’t watched the previous seasons, you can stream all four Too Hot To Handle seasons on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix.

How Many Episodes Are There In Too Hot to Handle Season 5

Unfortunately, at the moment, the makers have not revealed the exact number of episodes that will be premiered with Too Hot To Handle Season 5.

Still, consider the previous records while guessing the number of episodes for the upcoming season. Per the previous releases, we can assume there will be ten episodes in Too Hot To Handle Season 5.

Too Hot To Handle Season 5 Latest Updates 2023

We are highly excited about the upcoming season of Too Hot To Handle. On top of that, the previous installment, Too Hot To Handle Season 4, concluded with an exciting turn, and now fans are eagerly waiting for the fifth season of Too Hot To Handle Season 5.

As if it wasn't hot enough already. Too Hot To Handle Season 5 arrives 14 July! pic.twitter.com/AkANXxLc4Q — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 16, 2023

We have good news if you’re eagerly waiting for Too Hot To Handle Season 5. The fifth installment of Too Hot to Handle Is on Its way to be released on July 14, 2023. the streaming service provider, Netflix, has tweeted that, Too Hot To Handle Season 4 will arrive in mid-July. So finally wait is over now. Too Hot To Handle Season 5 will hit Netflix on July 14, 2023.

Too Hot To Handle Season 5 Trailer Release

We are glad to announce that the show makers have finally revealed the official release date for Too Hot To Handle Season 5. The official YouTube channel, Netflix, recently uploaded a video about the date announcement for Too Hot To Handle Season 5.

Click on the link mentioned above to watch the Too Hot To Handle Season 5 date announcement video.

Bottom Lines

So that’s all about the American adult dating show, ‘Too Hot To Handle.’ hopefully, this article has helped you to know about release dates, participants, and trailer release of the show.

However, many want to know whether Too Hot To Handle is worth watching. This show may be a waste of time and money for some people as the story revolves around young candidates who try to build strong relationships with other participants without getting into physical relations.

Moreover, John Serba, a senior critic at ‘Decider,’ advised viewers to skip the show as it mixed up all the ingredients of famous shows like Temptation Island, Love Island, and The Contest. Still, it solely depends upon the preference of an individual. You can enjoy the show on Netflix or Amazon Prime.