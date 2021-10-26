There is a New Ken in Town for an Upcoming Movie of Margot Robbie – Barbie: Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling is currently in the final stages of negotiations to play the boy doll in the next film. Margot Robbie will play the titular as well as everyone’s favorite Barbie at the time of producing it under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner.

The pre-production of Barbie got postponed, as well as the persistence of the studio in having him play Ken led to a bit of free time on his plate.

If and when Ryan Gosling gets confirmed, the Hollywood industry will have a new A-list couple to gush over.

Having the Canadian actor as well as the Australian actress share screen in a new Barbie take will be the talk of the town.

Greta Gerwig will direct Barbie. Greta is known to be one of the few female filmmakers applauded for her amazing outlook on films.

Later, she led the critically acclaimed The Little Women in 2019 as well as Lady Bird in 2017. After that, Gerwig has joined hands with Noam Baumbach as co-writers for Barbie.

Recently, Margot Robbie said that something like Barbie, where the IP, the name itself, people have an idea of – Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, and she knows that is, but their goal is to be like, whatever they are thinking, they are going to give you something totally different, and the thing you did not know you wanted.

We expect that the film Barbie may be shot in 2022, and it will be released somewhere in 2023. There is no official update about the production of the film Barbie. If we get any update or news about the production of the film Barbie, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly.

Barbie is an upcoming American film. The film Barbie is based on the iconic Mattel doll. The film Barbie will be directed by The Little Women Director – Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach.

The film Barbie stars Margot Robbie in the main role as the toy doll. Also, she is producing the film Barbie under her banner LuckyChap Entertainment.

Ryan Gosling is in talks to play the leading man Kent. Although, getting Ryan Gosling on board was not easy.

Also, the Notebook actor has been busy with many projects as well as recently, completed his Netflix action film The Gray Man alongside Chris Evans.

Schedules clashed, as well as he refused the initial offering. Let’s see what happens next. Maybe Ryan Gosling will play Ken in the upcoming film Barbie opposite Margot Robbie.

It seems Gerwig may have found the perfect person for the part, and with Ryan Gosling rumored to be taking on the role of the on-screen boyfriend of Robbie.

No official announcement has been made about Gosling is in the final stages of negotiations with Warner Bros. He started passing on the role because of the busy work schedule, but later after production was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like he is good to go. Let’s see what happens next. If we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

Visit this website regularly to get the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.