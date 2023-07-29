City On Fire Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need To Know

Over the past few years, Apple originals have provided some of the best crime-thriller drama web series, and Josh Schwartz’s City On Fire is one of them. This crime thriller drama has starred talented actors and actresses such as Wyatt Oleff, Jemima Kirke, Chase Sui Wonders, and many others. However, the makers have not disclosed the official release date for City On Fire Season 2.



On top of that, City On Fire Season 1 has received mixed or average reviews on the international entertainment charts. For instance, City On Fire Season 1 was awarded an average of 6.3/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you’re fond of crime-thriller drama series, consider City On Fire Season 1. The screenwriters have perfectly balanced crime, thriller, mystery, and suspense and developed a complete heart-throbbing thriller drama package. In this article, we have highlighted the release date, cast members’ list, a brief storyline, and trailer release for the City On Fire Season 2.

City On Fire Season 2 Release Date

As of now, the showrunners, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, have released only one season for the City On Fire crime drama series. The first installment of City On Fire premiered on Apple TV+, and the last episode, ‘In The Dark.’ was concluded on June 16, 2023.

Since it was wrapped up on June 16, 2023, many fans have been waiting for significant updates regarding the show’s renewal. However, the show has received mixed reviews and which is why there are some chances that makers will bring a second season for City On Fire drama series.

It may take a year to be released in the second season, so fans may get City On Fire Season 2 by the end of 2024.

City On Fire Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoiler Ahead

City On Fire is a complete set of crime, thriller, and suspense-mystery dramas. City On Fire Season 1’s plot concentrates on fictional characters like Charlie (Wyatt Oleff) and Samantha Yeung (Chase Sui Wonders), who were shot in central park on July 4, 2003.



As soon as Sam was shot in the park, he was admitted to the hospital. In the countryside, two investigation officers, Detective Ali Parsa (Omid Abtahi) and Detective McFadden (Kathleen Munroe), were assigned to investigate the whole gunfire incident.

But as the story progresses, the storyline takes an interesting turn. Charlie, a young man, jumped into Sam’s case and decided to uncover the whole truth. On the other hand, Sam is found in a coma, and a citywide fire starts taking place, which eventually leads everyone into a state of confusion and panic at the same time.

Apart from Sam and Charlie, we have also been introduced to various other charcters. Overall, City On Fire Season 1 has received balanced reviews from the viewers, and only time will tell whether there will be a second season.

City On Fire Season 2 Cast Members List

Official information has yet to be made public for the cast members of City On Fire Season 2. However, below we have highlighted a list of cast members that may return to the City On Fire Season 2.

Wyatt Oleff as Charlie

Nico Tortorella as William Hamilton Sweeney

Jemima Kirke as Regan Hamilton Sweeney

Chase Sui Wonders as Samantha Yeung

Ashley Zukerman as Keith

Alexandra Doke as Sewer Girl

Max Milner as Nicky Chaos

Xavier Clyde as Mercer

Omid Abtahi as Detective Ali Parsa

Michael Tow as Joe Yeung

John Cameron Mitchell as Amory Gould

Kathleen Munroe as Detective PJ McFadden

Beth Malone as Felicia Gould

Alexander Pineiro as Sol

Geoff Pierson as Bill Sr

Amel Khalil as Sherry Parsa

Dylan T Jackson as Delirium Tremense (DT)

Chaise Torio as Will

Michael Tow as Joe Yeung

Lavana Wang as Jenny

Kimberly Huie as Fantine

Denny as Venus De Nylon

City On Fire Season 2 Episode Title List

Unfortunately, the show makers have not confirmed the City On Fire Season 2 renewal. Also, the episode numbers and titles are unavailable for the second season of the City On Fire crime thriller drama series.



We have added a complete list of City On Fire Season 2 episode titles here.

City On Fire Season 1 Episode 01 – We Have Met The Enemy, And He Is Us

City On Fire Season 1 Episode 02 – Scenes From Private Life

City On Fire Season 1 Episode 03 – The Family Business

City On Fire Season 1 Episode 04 – Land Of A Thousand Dances

City On Fire Season 1 Episode 05 – Brass Tactics

City On Fire Season 1 Episode 06 – Annus Horriblis

City On Fire Season 1 Episode 07 – The Demon Brother

City On Fire Season 1 Episode 08 – In The Dark

Where To Watch City On Fire?

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s one of the most highly anticipated crime drama series, City On Fire Season 1, has received a good response from the audience. Many fans are eagerly waiting for the second season.

An NYU student is shot in 2003, revealing connections between citywide fires and a family fraying under the strain of their secrets. Here’s your first look at #CityonFire, premiering May 12 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/BQH7TQKrOH — Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) January 18, 2023

What are you waiting for if you haven’t watched the City On Fire Season 1? Head to the official website of Apple TV+ and binge-watch all the episodes of the City On Fire Season 1.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In City On Fire Season 2?

It’s been a few weeks since the makers ended City On Fire Season 1 on June 16, 2023, so it’s a bit complex to predict the exact number of episodes released with City On Fire Season 2.



Still, if we look at the previous installment, we find that City On Fire Season 1 premiered with eight episodes. So the upcoming season of The City On Fire will also release with eight episodes.

City On Fire Season 2 Makers Team

We can not end this article without addressing the due credit to those team members who have worked behind the cameras for the City On Fire Season 1. City On Fire is an American crime-thriller drama series adapted from Garth Risk Hallberg’s novel.

A mysterious death. A best friend as the suspect. And a city on fire. From the executive producers of Gossip Girl and The O.C., #CityOnFire premieres May 12. pic.twitter.com/kK7ZRZUxbL — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 18, 2023

Later, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage joined as the show’s creators. In addition to that, the duo has also worked as executive producers along with Lis Rowinski and Jesse Peretz.

City on Fire Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

City on Fire is an American crime-thriller drama series created and developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. The first season of City on Fire premiered on Apple TV+ on May 12, 2023, and fans are waiting for the second season.



So the answer is uncertain for the second season, as the show’s plot is based on Garth Risk Hallberg’s book of the same name, and there is no more story left behind to be carried forward for the second season. However, if and when the makers reveal significant updates about the City on Fire Season 2, we will let you know here.

City On Fire Season 2 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this article, we know that the show makers have yet to announce the official release date for the City On Fire Season 2. Not only that, but the official trailer is also unavailable for the same.

However, if you’re new to the show, don’t worry. We have added a YouTube link for the City On Fire Season 1 official trailer. It will give you some idea about the story progression and build your excitement to binge-watch the whole season. Click on the link above and watch City On Fire Season 1 trailer.

Moreover, when the makers release the official City On Fire Season 2 release date, we will add it here.

Bottom Thoughts

That’s all readers. You have all the information about the City On Fire Season 2 release date. As we have mentioned earlier, the show makers have yet to announce the release date for the City On Fire Season 2, so you can watch the first season on Apple TV+ if you haven’t already.

Apart from that, since the show has received a balance of reviews, some sources have even stated that the makers will not release a second season for the City On Fire drama series. Yet we can expect that makers will bring a second season with more thriller and drama. City On Fire Season 2 may release by the second half of 2024.