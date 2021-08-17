Destruction Simulator Codes 2021 – List of Active Codes and Steps to Redeem
Roblox Destruction Simulator is one of the popular games, and here we mentioned some active codes for the game Roblox Destruction Simulator 2021.
With the use of these codes, the player can earn rewards and get lots of coins in the game Roblox Destruction Simulator 2021. Destruction Simulator is a fun and enjoyable game, and it includes rockets and guns.
The player is able to upgrade their gun, backpack, and many more. The player can blow up the blocks and try to keep their level up in the game Roblox Destruction Simulator 2021.
Let’s see the list of active codes for the game Roblox Destruction Simulator 2021.
Active Codes for Roblox Destruction Simulator 2021:
Find the list of active codes for the game Roblox Destruction Simulator 2021 below.
- epicvolcano – x2 coins in 60 min
- pumpkintime – x2 coins in 60 min
- levelboost – 1 level up
- whiteclouds – 25000 coins
- novice – 1250 coins
- 500k – 5000 coins
- robloxrox – 2500 coins
- cashplease – 40000 coins
- safetyfirst – 35000 coins
- subby – 50000 coins
- release – x2 coins in 60 min
- 200k – 50000 coins
- blackclouds – 15000 coins
- 5k – 5000 coins
- freebee – 2500 coins
- rebirth – 25000 coins
- reel – 10000 coins
- gottagrind – 1000 coins
These are the active codes for the game Roblox Destruction Simulator 2021. Let’s talk about the steps to redeem these codes in the game Roblox Destruction Simulator 2021.
Steps to Redeem the Active Codes in Roblox Destruction Simulator 2021:
Find the steps to redeem active codes in the game Roblox Destruction Simulator 2021 below.
- Open the code redemption from the website of the game Roblox Destruction Simulator 2021.
- Complete the login process and type the redeem code.
- Click on the redeem button, and you will get the reward.
It is the complete process to get a reward using the active codes that we have mentioned above. If we get any other update about the game Roblox Destruction Simulator 2021, we will update it here.
Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.