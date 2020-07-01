Bose closes its augmented reality program: report

The audio firm Bose will close its augmented reality program, according to a report from the Protocol site. Several key division employees have left the company, according to the report, and Bose has notified its partners that the apps will stop working in the coming weeks.

“Bose’s augmented reality did not become what we imagined,” a Bose representative told the Protocol. “It is not the first time that our technology could not be marketed as planned, but its components will be used to help owners of a [producto] Bose in a different way. “

Bose made a difference in the augmented reality industry by its focus on audio, rather than superimposing images in the real world. The company offered audio information such as instructions for getting to a place or doing an exercise, compatible with hearing aids, and also created glasses with speakers that could describe monuments and help the user learn new languages.

Bose representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

Bose Senior Vice President John Gordon, who had been very supportive of the company’s augmented reality initiative, left office last year, and most employees who worked in augmented reality left the company or were laid off in the spring, as someone familiar with the matter told Protocol. According to the report, the company has told developers in recent days that Bose AR apps will stop working soon.

In January, Bose said it would close its stores in North America, Europe, Australia and Japan due to “dramatic change to online shopping”. The company also quietly replaced its chief executive, Phil Hess, last year.