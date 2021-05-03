Blue Bloods Season 11: Release date of Episode 13

Blue Bloods is the Amazon Prime original series. The blue blood has more than one season to show. The series makers make the 10 seasons of the series. The story of Blue blood is interesting.

Blue Bloods Season 11: Release date

In the case of Blue Blood, the fan's wait is now over, and they just have to see the series on the OTT platform. Blue Blood is an iconic series for fans worldwide. The 11th season of the series makes the fans very exciting and interesting.

Blue Blood: Amazon Prime Release

Blue blood is premiering on the OTT platform. You can watch the 11th season of the series.

This series is about the action, suspense, and thriller series.

Every season of the series takes a new turn in the story. The series is premiering on CBS. The fans and the audience can watch the series on CBS without any wait.

As we talk about the cast of the series Blue Blood, then you will be happy to know that Tom Selleck returns as the role of Frank Reagan, NYPD Police commissioner.

The detective also returns in the 11th series. All the old characters who have seen in the earlier season of the series have returned in the 11th season of the series.

In the first episodes of season 11, the name of the season is Triumph over Trauma that is started with discussing police violence in different ways.

If you do not have the CBS, then you can also see this season of the series Blue Blood on the amazon prime video. The makers have also released this serious on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform.

So you can subscribe to the Amazon Prime Video, and then you can see the Blue Blood season 11.