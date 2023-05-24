The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Season 2, Release Date, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse is a beautiful romantic comedy South Korean series written by Kim Ja-Hyun and Kwon Eum-Mi. Originally this series was based on a Flower Scholar’s Love Story, which Kim Jeong-Hwa narrated. This series has many famous South Korean star casts, including Ryeoun, Shin Ye-eun, Jung Gun-Joo, Kang Hoon, etc. the core theme of The Secret Romantic Guesthouse follows an incident in the guesthouse in Ihwawon Inn.

Also, this top-rated series has a very impressive IMDb Rating of 8.6 out of 10.

The first season of The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Series was released on 20th March 2023. After seeing its popularity, the makers plan to make another part of the series, which fans eagerly await.

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Season 2 Cast Member:

Well, the makers of The Secret Romantic Guesthouse series have finally released the list of a few final star casts for which the fans are watching the series. Out of that list, here we will be going to discuss the name of all the few characters who is final, along with the information about their role play, which includes

Hence, first of all, the list of leading character are as identical to what it was in its first season, like;

Shin Ye-eun is Yoon Dan-oh, who is playing the role of the owner of a guesthouse.

Ryeoun as Kang San, who is a student at a Martial art game

Jung Gun-joo is Jung Yu-ha, a scholar known for his caring personality.

Kang Hoon as Kim Shi-you, who plays the role of a best friend, Dan-oh

Other than this list of main characters, we will also have a few supporting cast members list, which include;

In Gyo-jin as Yook Ho,

Jo Hye-joo as Yoon-Hong-Joo, and

Lee Mi-do, as Naju, are the people who will appear in an Ihwawon Inn place guesthouse.

Along with this supporting role, there are a few more faces who are included in the list of special appearances, including;

Hwang Bo-reum-beyol as Ban-ya

Park Hwi-soon as On Saeng-won,

Han Chae-ah as Hwa-Seong

Han Eun-Seong as Jung Gil Joon, etc.

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Season 1 Storyline Overview:

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse series is a Romantic comedy series perfectly created by Kim Ja-Hyun and Kwon Eum-Mi. So, the primary concept of this series storyline is to discover the details of a girl who was lost over 13 years ago.

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse season 1 has 18 episodes, of which just seven were released. The storyline of season 1 is moving around the guesthouse, which is given to any family for rent who will come for a visit to Hanyang. Also, fans will meet a young daughter named Yoon Dan Oh, who belongs to a well-settled family and lives a career-free life until a sudden incident happens, bringing significant changes in her life.

Although, now the Dan Oh family and the owner of the guesthouse Ihwawon Inn heartily welcomes all the visitors who are coming for a stay, and out of those visitors, a few were the common one who is preparing for their civil examination, including the Kim Si Yeol, Jeong Yoo Ha, and Kang San.

These three guests are the oldest visitors to the guesthouse; not only that, but they know some secrets about the guesthouse, and unique they are looking for a girl who has disappeared over the past 13 years.

So, right now, this much information is only available about The Secret Romantic Guesthouse season 1. For more details, fans have to wait for a few more days.

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Season 2 Expected Storyline:

Well, fans, we can understand your excitement to know about the forthcoming season. But the thing is that The Secret Romantic Guesthouse season 1 is still ongoing, and still eleven episodes are on the pending list.

So, until the completion of season 1, we can only share something about the forthcoming season. You guys might have to wait a few more months to know precisely about the upcoming season of The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Season 2.

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Season 2 List of Episodes:

As far as we discussed, The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Season 1 is still ongoing, and it has 18 episodes, out of which only seven have been released. So we are still determining the happening of season 2, but if it is, then it also has 18 to 20 episodes, and that is what our prediction says about the forthcoming season.

But here we have all 18 episodes titled The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Season 1, which might be helpful for the viewers to understand the storyline of every single episode, including;

Episode 01: “InnKeeper Dan Oh”

Episode 02: “Dan-oh in Debt”

Episode 03: “Must Find Lee Seol”

Episode 04: “A Step Closer”

Episode 05: “Poisoned Kang San”

Episode 06: “Meaning of Family”

Episode 07: “On the Run Again”

Episode 08: “Return to Garden of Flowers”

Episode 09: “An Imposter of Lee Seol”

Episode 11: “People’s King”

Episode 12: “The Watchman”

Episode 13: “Two Suns in the Sky”

Episode 14: “The Shared Goals”

Episode 15: “The D-Day”

Episode 16: “Blood on My Hands”

Episode 17: “Find the Traitors”

Episode 18: TBA

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Season 2 Release Date:

The production of The Secret Romantic Guesthouse season 1 is still ongoing. In between this period, fans also expect The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Season 2, which the production team members still need to confirm.

So, dear friends, you might have to wait for a few months to know precisely about the happening of season 2; until that moment, enjoy watching all the upcoming episodes of The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Season 1.

Where to Watch The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Season 2?

All the crazy fans of The Secret Romantic Guesthouse series here, this is one of the most beautiful series and has excellent fans and followers.

Also, some fans are having some trouble watching the series, so for them, here we have brought two OTT Platform from where they can easily connect with their favorite series, which include;

WAvve, Specially for South Korean fans, and Viki and Viu for all the other countries

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Season 2 Trailer:

Dear readers, as you all know, The Secret Romantic Guesthouse season 1 production is still ongoing, and the team is busy making further episodes of season 1, so there is no official announcement regarding the happening of season 2.

But don’t worry, guys, because here we are with the link to The Secret Romantic Guesthouse season 1 trailer, which is already linked above, so watch it and enjoy it until further information about its forthcoming season.

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse series is an outstanding combination of mystery and romance. It is one of the most beautifully created South Korean Series, directed by Kim Jung-min and written by Kim Ja-hyun and Kwon Eum-mi.

Also, the series has all the top-rated star cast, like Ryeoun, Shin Ye-eun, etc., and ofcourse, fans’ favorites too. It is impressive that after releasing seven episodes of season one, the overall series has an excellent IMDb Rating of 8.6 out of 10.

So, now the fans are expecting much more from the series and eagerly waiting to watch all the episodes of The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Season 1. Not only that, but the viewers already wanted season 2 of this series, but let’s see now what the makers have decided for its upcoming season.

But don't worry because we constantly update every detail of The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Season 2.