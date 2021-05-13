Dance Deewane Season 3 – Madhuri Dixit Nene is Back on the Set – the Latest Update

Madhuri Dixit Nene has returned to the show Dance Deewane Season 3. She was absent for around two weeks, and finally, she appeared in the show Dance Deewane Season 3.

According to some reports, Madhuri Dixit was away from the show Dance Deewane Season 3 because she had taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and she was waiting for the second dose of the vaccination.

Dance Deewane Season 3 – Madhuri Dixit Nene is Back

In the show Dance Deewane Season 3, recently, few contestants and also the judge Dharmesh Yelende and the host Raghav Juyal, tested positive for the coronavirus.

In the absence of Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi was present in the show Dance Deewane Season 3, and she was on her behalf.

In the absence of the host, Raghav Juyal, Bharti Singh, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are hosting the show Dance Deewane Season 3.

Recently, Sonu Sood came to the show Dance Deewane Season 3 as a special guest. In the last elimination round, Yogesh, Presha Shah, and Panvelkar Group were eliminated from the show Dance Deewane Season 3.

Many fans believe that it is a wrong decision. Many contestants of the show Dance Deewane Season 3 was tested positive for the coronavirus. But the makers of the show Dance Deewane Season 3 have not declared that how many contestants were tested positive.

