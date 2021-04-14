Betaal Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far.

It is zombie horror tv series. Netflix will soon announce the series Betaal for the second season.

Netflix has not made any official announcement about Betaal Season 2, but we can expect it soon. Read the complete article to find the detail about Betaal Season 2.

It is a miniseries that includes four episodes. If season 2 announces, then it will also include four episodes.

Betaal Season 2:

The series Betaal includes Horror, Zombie, Action, and Thriller. The series Betaal features Commandant Vikram Sirohi and his team.

The series Betaal consists of thrill, suspense, and mystery. It has a powerful storyline. In Betaal Season 2, we will see the next story of Betaal Season 1.

Maybe the cast of Betaal Season 1 will repeat in Betaal Season 2. Let’s see the expected cast of the series Betaal Season 2.

Betaal Season 2 Cast:

Vineet Kumar Singh as Vikram Sirohi Aahana Kumra as DC ‘Ahlu’ Ahluwalia Suchitra Pillai as Commandant Tyagi Jatin Goswami as Ajay Mudhalvan Siddharth Menon as Nadir Haq Manjiri Pupala as Puniya Swapnil Kotriwar as Kanji Meenal Kapoor as Shakuntala Mudhalvan Yashwant Wasnik as Sarpanch Savita Bajaj as Mausi Ankur Vikal as Bhunnu Pankaj Upadhyay as Inspector Khurrana Richard Dillane as Colonel Lynedoch Krishna Singh Bisht as Kaushal Pawan Singh as Yadav

Betaal Season 1 includes four episodes titled The Tunnel, The Barracks, The Battle, and The Colonel. The trailer of the series Betaal Season 1 was released on 8th May 2020 by Netflix India. Let’s watch it.

Patrick Graham created the horror series Betaal. Patrick Graham and Suhani Kanwar wrote it. Nikhil Mahajan and Patrick Graham directed the series Betaal.

The series is available to watch in the Hindi language on the OTT platform Netflix. Betaal Season 1 was released on 24th May 2020. Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma produced the series Betaal.

Patrick Graham, Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Kilian Kerwin, John Penotti, and Michael Hogan were the executive producers of the series Betaal.

Shrinivas Achary and Tanay Satam did the cinematography of the series Betaal, and Abhijit Deshpande and Sangeeth Varghese edited it.

Each episodes’ length varies between 45 to 49 minutes. The series Betaal was completed under Blumhouse Productions, Red Chillies Entertainment, and SK Global Entertainment. Netflix distributed it. We can expect Betaal Season 2 in late 2021 or early 2022.

